Increased Russian offensive operations along the Kharkiv-Luhansk regional border are taking place to draw Ukrainian forces away from their continued counteroffensive operations on at least three other sectors of the front.

According to ISW, “Russian forces likely are engaging in offensive operations in this area of the front in an effort to exploit Ukrainian operational focus on other sectors of the front and draw Ukrainian reserves away from critical areas of the theater, namely the Bakhmut and western Donetsk, and western Zaporizhzhia regions, where Ukrainian forces are pursuing counteroffensive operations.”

Operational Aspects in the Kharkiv/Luhansk regional border area

Russian troops have gone on the offensive near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, said Oleksandr Syrsky, the chief commander of Ukraine’s ground forces. He described the situation as “difficult” and designed to draw Ukraine’s efforts away from Bakhmut, where Ukraine is achieving some successes.

The General Staff update officially said that “in the Kupyansk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are on the defensive.”

About 100,000 Russian troops and 900 tanks have been massed in the Kupyansk theater, according to Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for Ukraine’s eastern forces.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar posted on Telegram that: “As soon as we seize the operational initiative and start moving forward, the enemy immediately activates in additional directions to distract and drag our forces there… It’s predictable.”

Pro-Russian milbloggers said the following: “So far, the RF Armed Forces do not have any global breakthroughs [in Kupyansk], but this pressure has already borne fruit, depriving the enemy of some of the reserves that were supposed to take part in the offensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction, and also creating a medium-term threat to Kupyansk.”

General Developments

Around 9,300 Ukrainian civilians have died since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, UN Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said at the UN Security Council meeting.

Russia has now lost 100 helicopters during its full-scale invasion, according to the independent intelligence organization Oryx, which confirms equipment losses via video and foot evidence and geolocation.

Traffic was partially re-opened on the damaged Kerch Bridge in the “reverse” direction and using alternating lanes, according to Russia’s Vice Premier. He also said one part of the bridge is fully destroyed and cannot be easily restored.