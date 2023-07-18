Russia launched a large overnight drone and missile attack against the coastal city of Odesa, just hours after Moscow refused to extend a deal allowing the safe export of grain from the region.

Ukrainian officials said “several waves” were unleashed against the Black Sea city. Six cruise missiles and 21 kamikaze drones were intercepted and destroyed by air defenses in the region, but falling debris damaged port and industrial infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, the debris of the downed missiles and the blast wave from the downing damaged the port infrastructure facilities and several private homes," Ukraine's southern command said in a statement.

It did not specify exactly where the port infrastructure facilities or homes were located. An elderly man was injured in his home and was receiving treatment, it added.

On Monday, Russia accused Ukraine of using the Black Sea grain corridor for “combat purposes” and said the drone and missile attack was a “retaliation strike” against sites in Odesa port that it claimed were involved in planning the attack on the Crimea Bridge.

Odesa region in southern Ukraine is home to maritime terminals that were key to the expired grain export agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.