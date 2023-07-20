The missile strike by Russian forces on Odesa, that occurred on the night of July 20, resulted in damage to the building of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, Oleg Nikolenko, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, reported.

Nikolenko said that the Foreign Ministry is communicating with the Chinese embassy to assess the extent of the damage and offer any necessary assistance.

The Chinese consulate general in Odesa is situated in the city's central area and is owned by China.

Prior to this, President Volodymyr Zelensky had stated that the Russian air attack on the Odesa region on July 19 had significantly affected the port terminal, where 60 thousand tons of agricultural products destined for China were stored.

Last night, the Russian army carried out another attack on the southern regions of Ukraine – in Odesa and Mykolaiv. According to the authorities, there was more destruction than the previous strikes following Russia’s pull-out from the Black Sea Grain Deal, as well as 20 victims, including five children.

In addition, one person was killed in Odesa and one in Mykolaiv. According to the AFU Air Force report, Russia launched 19 missiles and 19 kamikaze drones.