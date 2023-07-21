The UK’s defense minister has claimed a quarter of a million Russian troops have been killed, injured or gone missing since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at an event in London earlier this week, Ben Wallace was discussing the dire state the Kremlin currently finds itself in, reflected by the aborted Wagner mutiny and the multiple firings, killings and disappearances of Russian generals in recent weeks.

He said: “If you look at the generals being fired, you look at Prigozhin – if anyone predicted last year that Prigozhin was going to march on Moscow, General Surovikin who is currently resting in Moscow at the moment – he’s one of their most capable generals.

“So, the splinter in the hierarchy of the Russian army is very real and the casualty rates are horrific.

“It would not be wrong to say at least 230,000 to 250,000 dead or injured Russians.”

The exact numbers of soldiers both Russian and Ukrainian troops killed and injured since the start of the full-scale invasion have been notoriously hard to verify.

Both Kyiv and Moscow regularly make claims about the numbers of enemy personnel their forces have taken out of action, while confirmation of their own losses is far harder to come by.

Wallace’s claim of 230,000 to 250,000 is actually in line with Ukrainian claims which, as of Friday, July 21, stand at 240,690 “liquidated personnel.”