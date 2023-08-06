President Zelensky has condemned a deadly Russian missile strike on a blood transfusion centre as a “war crime,” calling those responsible “beasts that destroy everything that simply allows life.”

Moscow’s forces struck the facility in Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region of northeast Ukraine on Saturday evening, Zelensky said, adding that “dead and wounded are reported.”

“Rescuers are extinguishing the fire,” he wrote on social media, adding: “This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression.”

Exact numbers of those killed and injured are not currently known.

It was just one of several Russian strikes on Saturday evening – a separate attack hit a facility of the Ukrainian aeronautics group Motor Sich, a maker of plane and helicopter engines and other components.

It is one of  the companies requisitioned by the government since Moscow's invasion. The Motor Sich site is near Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine, around 300 kilometres (190 miles) southwest of Kyiv. 

Zelensky said the strike included Russia's hypersonic Kinzhal weapons, which are designed to elude air-defence systems, though he added that “some of the missiles were shot down.”

The Khmelnytskyi region, hundreds of kilometres from the front lines of the fighting and home to a major Ukrainian airbase, has been regularly targeted by Russian strikes in recent months.

Russia also launched waves of kamikaze drones at Ukrainian cities overnight. 

As Support for Ukraine Decreases, Risks of a Global Catastrophe Are Increasing

Why it’s even more important than ever for the West to act more decisively in support of Ukraine now and to defeat Russia before it’s too late.

Ukraine’s Air Force said it intercepted 30 missiles and 17 drones in total: “During the first attack wave, on the evening of August 5, 2023, the enemy used 14 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles and three Kh-47 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles. 

“The air defense units destroyed 12 out of 14 Kalibr missiles. Information about Kinzhal missiles is not to be disclosed.”

Bob
Bob 4 months ago
Putin, the new Hitler!

I support
I support 4 months ago
I know it's nuts right.

JR
JR 4 months ago
The message to Russian people in Russia or in Ukraine should be "We do not want you as enemies. We did not attack you. What will you choose, a Russia surrounded by prosperous friendly trading partners or do you make enemies?".

david
david 4 months ago
Perhaps its time to decommission a major Russian Dam, a nuclear power plant plant and a hospital.
That should give the Russian war criminals reasons to stop

