France’s President Emmanuel Macron will urge his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to “pressure” Russia to return to the negotiating table over the war in Ukraine, a French official said Monday, Nov. 14.

Macron will meet the Chinese leader early Tuesday before the opening of the G20 summit, where Russia’s President Vladimir Putin — who is not attending — is expected to face heavy pressure over his invasion.

could be interesting for you:

Macron will tell Xi “your interest, like mine, is to put pressure on Russia so it returns to the negotiating table and respects international law,” a senior French official said.

He will also seek to convince Indian President Narendra Modi, who like Xi has stopped short of condemning the invasion, that the conflict “is not a good thing.”

Seeking a common front on the conflict, Macron dined Monday night with leaders from South Africa, Argentina, Rwanda, Senegal and Cambodia, as well as Mexico’s top diplomat.

They “called for a G20 summit of solidarity in the face of the war’s profound economic, food and energy consequences,” the official said.

But while Macron seeks to put pressure on Putin, he is not cutting off lines of communication with the Russian leader and “will call him after the G20,” the senior Elysee official told reporters, lamenting Putin’s “isolation” over the invasion of Ukraine

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Bohdan Nahaylo
Bohdan Nahaylo
Bohdan Nahaylo, Chief Editor of Kyiv Post, is a British-Ukrainian journalist and veteran Ukraine watcher based in Kyiv, Ukraine. He was formerly a senior United Nations official and policy adviser, and director of Radio Liberty’s Ukrainian Service.
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
23 minutes ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
52 minutes ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
EU Agrees Draft Media Freedom Law Europe
1 hour ago
EU Agrees Draft Media Freedom Law
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine – 15 November 2022
Next » Founder of NAFO Reveals Identity, Discusses Raison D’être