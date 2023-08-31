After lunch, on a sunny summer day, cars entered a parking lot near a busy Kyiv supermarket. At first glance, there seemed to be nothing remarkable in the procession of pedestrians and vehicles.

Out of the stream of automobiles coming and going, a small white Mercedes Sprinter bus appeared with no logos or advertising to distinguish it.

But one thing separated this bus from the others – its passengers were on their way to Moscow.

While it’s not illegal for Ukrainians to travel between Kyiv and Moscow, it isn’t the sort of thing a bus company is going to widely advertise these days and hasn’t been since 2014 – when Russia annexed Crimea and started a bloody war in the Donbas.

However, even now, in 2023, over a year-and-a-half into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there are still Ukrainians traveling to Moscow, many doing it in ways that leave no Russian stamps on their passports.

“Nobody will be able to tell you the number of Ukrainians who are employed in Moscow and the Russian Federation as a whole,” Head of the Department of Communications and Electronic Services of the State Migration Service of Ukraine, Serhiy Gunko, told Kyiv Post.

Why they’re traveling to Moscow

According to a 2011 poll, nearly half of Ukrainians had relatives in Russia.

Meanwhile, according to a 2015 study, 2.6 million Ukrainian citizens were living in Russia.

Some Ukrainian citizens, including one woman who was on the bus, travel to Russia for work.

However, most who spoke with Kyiv Post were traveling to Moscow to see their family members in Russia and the Russian-occupied territories.

To blend in while in Moscow, some Ukrainians tend to keep their origins secret, at least initially.

“It is logical that I just don't say that I am from Ukraine," a man who said he travels to Russia for family reasons told Kyiv Post.

On one Telegram channel, where Ukrainians reach out to each other for advice on traveling back and forth between the two countries, a woman wondered whether her husband’s being in the Ukrainian military would cause her problems.

Meanwhile, some on the forums say that parts of the Russian population are sympathetic to Ukrainians.

“The people I talk to (in Russia) are against the war, but they don't advertise it,” the man said.

Echoing this, a Ukrainian woman, who said she lives in Moscow, claimed that many of her Russian friends supported Ukraine and even donated to its armed forces.

“This does not remove responsibility from them. After all, society in the context of the nation is responsible for the actions of the authorities of its country,” she added.

The bus to Russia

A seat on the bus costs $350 in cash, handed over on the day to a typically grim-faced bus driver.

Passengers can depart from 16 cities in Ukraine, including occupied Luhansk.

From Kyiv, the bus picks up passengers bound for Moscow every three days. A bus also leaves from Moscow with passengers bound for Kyiv every three days.

With fierce fighting raging along Ukraine’s border with Russia to the east, the route to Moscow is circuitous.

Today’s bus was to head west to Poland where passengers were to transfer to at least one more bus, equally unremarkable, and continue their journey through Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia – all the way to Moscow.

The bus was far from full, just a handful of travelers, all women largely due to men aged between 18-60 not being allowed to leave Ukraine under martial law.

One of the women said she was traveling to Moscow for work and had made this trip several times before. Getting to Moscow can take anywhere from a few days to over a week, she said. One of the main variables is the border guard.

A few weeks ago, the woman’s friend had to wait at the Russian border control for five days.

The elderly woman in the back of the bus said that this was her first time going to Russia since it started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

She planned to visit her relatives and felt very nervous about crossing the border.