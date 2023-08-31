President Zelensky has said Ukraine’s domestically produced long-range weaponry managed to strike a target 700km away, deep inside Russia.

While the exact target was left unspecified, it is likely his statement refers to the recent attack on Russia's Pskov airport.

In a post on Telegram, he said: “We have successfully employed our long-range weapons: the target was struck at a distance of 700 kilometers.”

Earlier in the week, Ukrainian drones executed attacks across several regions of Russia, extending from the airport near the Estonian border to the Crimean peninsula. The Pskov airport sustained the most extensive damage in the attack.

Kremlin sources, citing emergency services, confirmed that four Il-76 transport planes suffered damage as a consequence of the assault.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukrainian intelligence, informed the Kyiv Post that four planes were "destroyed." He went on to mention, "We do not comment on [the number of drones used], but it will increase."

Unverified videos circulated on social media seemed to substantiate Yusov's assertion regarding the destruction of the Russian aircraft rather than just damage.

Zelensky's recent statement suggests that Ukraine launched unidentified drones neither from Russia nor from NATO-member countries like Estonia or Latvia, which are situated in close proximity to Pskov – a claim made by commentators on Russian state media channels.