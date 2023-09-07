Fighters affiliated to the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) have published details of yet another cross-border operation within Russian territory.

According to a post on their Telegram channel on Wednesday, Sept. 6, RDK personnel, in conjunction with allied units, executed a successful cross-border raid which resulted in the death of one FSB member and wounded as many as ten others.

A video published alongside the announcement, appears to show the RDK volunteers engaged in a sustained firefight with Russian forces.

Just two days earlier, on Sept. 4, RDK executed another successful raid in Russia's Bryansk region. This operation claimed the lives of another two FSB border service personnel. The RDK fighters openly mocked reports by Russian authorities that a Ukrainian incursion had been successfully repelled as no Ukrainian sabotage or intelligence group personnel were involved.

The Russian volunteers explained: “By the way, you’re once again mistaken: your boys/office men were not killed by the ‘UkroDRG’ but by Russian Volunteer Corps fighters!”.

In late May, members of two pro-Ukrainian groups, the RDK and the Freedom of Russia Legion (LSR), crossed into Russia's Belgorod region from Ukraine using two tanks, an armored personnel carrier, and nine other armored vehicles. Ukraine has consistently maintained that the individuals involved in these actions are exclusively Russian citizens.

The operation caused two days of widespread disruption in the Belgorod region, prompting Russia to deploy jets and artillery to repel the armed attackers. This incident exposed vulnerabilities along Moscow's borders, resulting in considerable embarrassment for the Kremlin.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), confirmed that these groups launched an operation in the Belgorod Region with the objective of “liberating these territories from the so-called Putin regime” and establishing a “security zone” along the border to protect Ukrainian civilians from further Russian shelling.