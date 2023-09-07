War
RDK/LSR
Latest
HUR
Sep. 7, 2023
Anti-Putin Russians Kill FSB Border Guard During Cross-Border Raid
In another border incursion within Russia, volunteers from the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) have reportedly killed one and wounded ten FSB personnel during a fiery raid.
By Kyiv Post
