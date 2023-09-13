Kyiv has confirmed it carried out an overnight missile attack on a shipyard in occupied Crimea, saying two Russian Black Sea Fleet Vessels had been damaged in a “very good result” for Ukraine. A series of explosions rocked the Sevastopol Shipyard in the early hours of Wednesday morning and footage posted to social media showed a large blaze at the maritime facility. Russia’s defense ministry said the attack involved ten cruise missiles and “three unmanned boats,” claiming all but three of the missiles had been intercepted. could be interesting for you: Examine the most contemporary Ukraine news that came out today. On Wednesday morning in an exclusive comment to Kyiv Post, a source in Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR) confirmed Kyiv had carried out the attack, adding: “There is information about at least the destruction of a large landing ship and a submarine. “This is a very good result, of course.”

⚡️Several powerful explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied #Sevastopol, Crimea, overnight. Russian occupation authorities reported a missile attack.



Local Telegram channels reported a fire at the Sevastopol Shipyard, which is a location for the construction and repair… pic.twitter.com/eR0vXIl3GC — KyivPost (@KyivPost) September 13, 2023

Preliminary reports suggest the vessels were a Russian Kilo-class submarine and a Ropucha landing ship. The source did not identify which weapons Kyiv had used in the attack, saying: “Let the enemy figure it out for himself and establish what exactly passes his means of anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense.” The Sevastopol Shipyard maintains and services Russian ships and submarines, many of which are used to launch missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. The source added: “This object was of particular importance to the enemy, taking into account the possibilities for repair and maintenance of ships of the Black Sea Navy of the Russian Federation. Similar topics of Interest ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 14, 2023 Latest from the Institute for the Study of War. “One way or another, the entire enemy fleet is being used against Ukraine. Taking out a large amphibious ship is very important. “This means reducing the risks of future amphibious operations or various evacuation operations from Crimea for the aggressor. Therefore, today it is important to hit and damage these objects.”

The remains of the Russian Ropucha-class landing ship "Minsk" lie smouldering in drydock, Sevastopol, temporarily-occupied Crimea. pic.twitter.com/J7ixry3z1z — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) September 13, 2023

Which cruise missiles could have been used? The Ukrainian Telegram channel Insider UA quoted a post by the Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk as saying that the missile strike on Crimea was carried out with the help of aviation without going into specifics as to what weapons were used. The reference to aviation suggests it was possible that the UK’s Storm Shadow or France’s SCALP long-range missiles were used for the attack. These are the only two air-launched cruise missiles currently known to be held by Ukraine. It is of course possible that Oleshchuk’s comments were intentionally vague to prevent the Russian air defense forces from knowing exactly what had gotten through. It is known, for instance, that Ukraine has been working on developing its own ground-launched long-range cruise missiles including a derivative of the R-360 Neptune anti-ship missile as well as its own Korshun and HRIM-2 missiles (modernized versions of the Soviet Kh-55). Any of these could have been used either separately or in combination.