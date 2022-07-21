The Russian attack on civilian buildings in Vinnytsia has claimed its 26th victim, officials have confirmed today, Thursday, July 21. 

Over 90 innocent civilians were injured in the Russian rocket attack, which also hit a hospital, shopping mall, and damaged numerous residential buildings. 50 vehicles were also set ablaze in the shopping mall car park, with footage circulating on social media platforms showing thick black smoke filling the sky. 26 people are now confirmed to have died, including three children.

‘There are wounded and dead, among them a small child,’ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app on the day of the attack. ‘What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?’

More firefighters arrive on the scene in Vinnytsia. Photo by Patricia Cordell, Kyiv Post.

A female neurologist who was injured in the Russian missile strike on Vinnytsia was also confirmed to have passed away in hospital on Tuesday, July 19.

“Neurologist Natalia Falshtynska died in the hospital today. When a missile struck, she was receiving patients at the Neuromed clinic. Three children lost their mother,” Serhiy Borzov, Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, posted on Facebook.

Exhausted rescue service personnel take a rest in an ambulance. Photo by Patricia Cordell, Kyiv Post.
Today, Serhiy Borzov, the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, said in Telegram post: “26… 20-year-old Olha Lysenko died in the hospital. On July 14, she was at Peremohy Square at 10:40. She was on her way home from the dentist… 98% of body burns”.

The attack was part of Russia’s ongoing strikes against civilian targets. This month, Ukraine officials confirmed they are currently investigating more than 21,000 war crimes committed by Russian forces, with the invading troops accused of raping, murdering and torturing innocent Ukrainian civilians.

Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States. 
The Russian attack also damaged numerous residential properties and injured over 100 civilians. Photo by Patricia Cordell, Kyiv Post.

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has called for an international ‘overarching strategy’ to coordinate efforts to bring perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine to justice.

A fireman observes the destruction inflicted upon a maternity ward and block of residential apartments. Photo by Patricia Cordell, Kyiv Post.

‘The simple truth is that, as we speak, children, women and men, the young and the old, are living in terror,’ ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said as he opened a Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague.

‘They’re suffering in Ukraine and in so many different parts of the world. Grieving about what they lost yesterday, holding their breath about what they could lose today, and what tomorrow can bring. At a time like this, the law cannot be a spectator.’

Jay Beecher
Jay Beecher
Jay Beecher is a British journalist now living in Kyiv. Having written for top British newspapers such as the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror, his favorite topics to cover are crime and politics. Beecher came to Ukraine in May and spent time on the front lines in the east reporting on Russian war crimes.

