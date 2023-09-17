Donald Trump has responded positively to recent comments made by President Putin, saying it must mean his stance on Ukraine is “right.’ The former US president has made a habit of claiming he could stop Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine “in 24 hours” though he has yet to explain just exactly how he would do this. President Putin appears to be a fan of the vague strategy, saying recently: “We surely hear that Mr. Trump says he will resolve all burning issues within several days, including the Ukrainian crisis. could be interesting for you: Find the most up-to-date war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post's daily news items for today. “We cannot help but feel happy about it.” In an interview with NBC News published on Sunday, Trump appeared to revel in the praise, saying: “Well, I like that he said that. “Because that means what I’m saying is right. I would get him into a room. I’d get Zelenskyy into a room. Then I’d bring them together. “And I’d have a deal worked out. I would get a deal worked out. It would’ve been a lot easier before it started.”

Trump once again refused to go into detail about his plan, saying that "if I tell you exactly, I lose all my bargaining chips." He added: "But I would say certain things to Putin. I would say certain things to Zelenskyy, both of whom I get along." Trump has repeatedly made the same vague claims over the last few months. During a town hall event on Fox News in June, where he also said he "got along with Putin" and made bizarre comments about the current waves of Russian missile and drone attacks against Kyiv, he said: "I want to stop that war, I don't want that war to continue. "And I'll stop that war, mark my words, I'll stop that war in 24 hours." The event's host Sean Hannity then interrupted to say: "Mr President, let me ask. Serious question. How do you stop that war in 24 hours?" He replied: "I will get them into a room, and I know an exact way. You tell one 'you're not going to get anything unless you make a deal.' You tell the other one 'they're going to get a lot unless you make a deal.' "And you just sit them, and you put them, and you have to make a determination."

Donald Trump claims he will end the war in Ukraine "in 24 hours." Pressed by Sean Hannity on how, he struggles to respond:



"I will get them into a room ... and I'm telling you, within 24 hours that whole thing will be settled."

