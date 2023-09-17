Donald Trump has responded positively to recent comments made by President Putin, saying it must mean his stance on Ukraine is “right.’
The former US president has made a habit of claiming he could stop Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine “in 24 hours” though he has yet to explain just exactly how he would do this.
President Putin appears to be a fan of the vague strategy, saying recently: “We surely hear that Mr. Trump says he will resolve all burning issues within several days, including the Ukrainian crisis.
- Find the most up-to-date war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post's daily news items for today.
“We cannot help but feel happy about it.”
In an interview with NBC News published on Sunday, Trump appeared to revel in the praise, saying: “Well, I like that he said that.
“Because that means what I’m saying is right. I would get him into a room. I’d get Zelenskyy into a room. Then I’d bring them together.
“And I’d have a deal worked out. I would get a deal worked out. It would’ve been a lot easier before it started.”
Donald Trump on the war in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/zP4oMe8zoM— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 17, 2023
Trump once again refused to go into detail about his plan, saying that “if I tell you exactly, I lose all my bargaining chips.”
He added: “But I would say certain things to Putin. I would say certain things to Zelenskyy, both of whom I get along.”
Trump has repeatedly made the same vague claims over the last few months.
During a town hall event on Fox News in June, where he also said he “got along with Putin” and made bizarre comments about the current waves of Russian missile and drone attacks against Kyiv, he said: “I want to stop that war, I don’t want that war to continue.
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 14
“And I’ll stop that war, mark my words, I’ll stop that war in 24 hours.”
The event’s host Sean Hannity then interrupted to say: “Mr President, let me ask. Serious question. How do you stop that war in 24 hours?”
He replied: “I will get them into a room, and I know an exact way. You tell one ‘you’re not going to get anything unless you make a deal.’ You tell the other one ‘they’re going to get a lot unless you make a deal.’
“And you just sit them, and you put them, and you have to make a determination.”
Donald Trump claims he will end the war in Ukraine “in 24 hours.” Pressed by Sean Hannity on how, he struggles to respond:— The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) June 2, 2023
“I will get them into a room ... and I’m telling you, within 24 hours that whole thing will be settled.”
pic.twitter.com/aZMLZOmcTb
Although Trump did not say which one was which, his comments appear to suggest he would force Ukraine to accept the loss of territories illegally occupied and annexed by Russian forces with the threat of rewarding President Putin with even more if they refuse to accept his offer.
Trump was asked directly in the NBC interview if he would make Ukraine give up territory to Russia.
He replied "no, no, no, no," adding: “I’d make a fair deal for everybody. Nope, I’d make it fair.”
Again, he did not say how this would be achieved.
Back in June, President Zelensky said he “didn’t understand” comments made by Trump in which he claimed he would stop Russia’s war on Ukraine “in 24 hours”, saying he could have done so while previously in office but didn’t do so.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, he said: “I didn’t understand when Donald Trump said ‘in 24 hours I will bring Putin and Zelensky to the table and end the war.’
“He could have done that, but it didn’t happen. Yes, the question probably wasn’t pressing at the time because there was no full-scale invasion.
“But our territories were occupied.”
Trump was elected president in 2016, two years after Russian forces invaded and illegally occupied Crimea and the parts of the Donbas.
The war in Donbas continued throughout all four years of his presidency.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (7)
More direct advertising in US (republican) media is needed to highlight the destruction of the top 50% of Russian Army the destruction of at least 50% of the most modern Russian Army equipment and their best trained VDV soldiers. in Ukraine, in exchange for mostly used and often outdated US and NATO equipment due for replacement.
Also highlight Special budgetary allocations involved amount to about 5 - 10% of annual defence budgets of US and NATO, whose actual annual defence budgets have in most cases increased by less than 1%. The notable exception is Poland, who are showing the way to bring a swift end to thoughts and ambitions of Russian expansionism
Let is consider what Trump actually says in the NBC article linked above:
"But I would say certain things to Putin," he said. "I would say certain things to Zelenskyy, both of whom I get along."
Asked if he would push for a deal that allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep Ukrainian territory, Trump said, "no, no, no, no."
Seems clear enough to me.
Trump will make both sides an offer that they cannot refuse. This is how he does business.
In a World where all right-thinking nations are supportive of Ukraine, there is no possibility that Trump would consider a "sell out" of Ukraine.
It is 50/50 that Trump will be the US President after 2024. Ukraine should consider the possibility and would be wise to prepare for it diplomatically.
USA - The country of the dumb and dumber. Trump being the living proof of that, although he is still a cunning manipulator, using catch phrases that appeal to the simplistic parts of his voter base.
US tech and economic leadership is owes nothing to Trump and his ilk. Its due to the intelligence entrepreneurship and work ethic of migrants from Europe and Asia.
This is a lesson for Ukraine to work harder to advertise their achievements directly to the US public. Most don't know it has cost of over 100,000 Ukrainian dead. Most are unaware Ukraine has destroyed at least 50% of Russian combat power, using special funding allocations amounting to around 5% of US and NATO's 2022 defense budgets to pay for mostly second hand military equipment that was being phased out anyway. That will include well used old models of the F 16.
The US and most EU 2023 defense budgets have not increased by more than 0.5 to 1.0 % on average, with the exception being Poland, who have set the standard required for the few years
The comments made by Trump are ridiculous. They reflect what we've known for years.. he is a world class narcissistic sociopath. At his joint press coference with Putin he revealed his servile status. Putin has a grip on him.
Personally I think Trump is a traitor.
@Patrick Brooks, i couldn't say it better myself
Trump is
It would certainly help to get Putin and Trump in a room together, and then (while they are negotiating a deal of some sort) lock the door and throw the key away