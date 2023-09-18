An updated version of this story is availble here: ‘Russia’s Bakhmut Defense Line Breached’

President congratulates troops on recapture of Klishchiivka

Ukrainian effort in Bakhmut have kept Russians from building forces elsewhere

Footage shows Ukrainian gains near Robotyne

More drones rain down on Crimea, Russia says it intercepted seven of them

US Joint Chiefs leader says counteroffensive has not failed

Any North Korean aid will have minimal effect, US General adds

VIDEO: Russian troops try to flee Ukrainian drone rather than surrender

Ukrainian forces retake Klishchiivka after success in Andriivka

The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, said on social media on Sunday that the strategically critical town of Klishchiivka was “cleared of Russian forces,” AFP reported.

The battle for the frontline town on the southwest outskirts of Bakhmut has been raging for many weeks, with Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) and Russian forces trading advances and retreats. Ukrainian forces had chalked up another huge success on Friday by retaking the town of Andriivka, AFU officials announced, a claim that the Kremlin is disputing.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the victory in Klishchiivka and offered his congratulations in his nightly address on Sunday. “Well done!” he said.

Zelensky stressed in his speech that improved air defenses of Kyiv and the country at large are a “priority” going forward.

ISW says that Bakhmut-area pressure has kept Russians from regrouping further south

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the constant pressure from the AFU in battlegrounds south of Bakhmut, resulting in the recapture of Klishchiivka and other key positions including Andriivka, has strained Russian forces enough to keep them from building offensives in their objectives further south.

“Elements of two of Russia’s four Airborne (VDV) divisions and three of Russia’s four VDV separate brigades are currently defending the Bakhmut area. This significant Ukrainian achievement has helped prevent Russia from creating a large mobile VDV operational reserve that could have been used to stop the main Ukrainian counteroffensive effort in the Zaporizhzhia [region],” the ISW wrote on Sunday.

The withdrawal of Wagner troops from the invasion earlier this year necessitated Russian reinforcements in the area, ISW added, contributing to the lack of Russian forces needed elsewhere. Indeed, the only Russian airborne brigade not dedicated to the Bakhmut-area fronts over recent months remains the 45th Guards Spetsnaz Brigade, a unit controlled directly by the Kremlin.

Ukrainian drones target Crimea and Moscow

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Telegram on Sunday that it had shot down seven drones over Russian territory and occupied Crimea.

One of the drones was intercepted at 1:45 a.m. Moscow time near the Russian capital, in the Istrinsky district, resulting in no injuries on the ground, the Ministry stated. At about the same time, two other drones were shot down on the western coast of Crimea, and then four others on the peninsula’s eastern and northwestern coasts.

Operations: Zaporizhzhia Region

AFU forces made other important advances just west of the newly liberated town of Robotyne (10 km south of Orikhiv), the ISW reported. Also this weekend, Ukrainian forces broke through critical Russian defensive lines just to the west of Verbove (18 km southeast of Orikhiv).

The ISW underlined that the presence of Ukrainian forces in these positions shows important breakthroughs in critical Russian defensive layers.

Both of the Ukrainian advances were confirmed by geolocated footage: