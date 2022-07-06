The Eighth Administrative Court in Lviv has banned the activities of the Communist Party of Ukraine and the Happy Ukraine Party.

The court’s press service reported the following on July 5 on the banning of both parties:

“We inform that the court has satisfied the claims of the Ministry of Justice: the activities of the Communist Party of Ukraine are now prohibited. The property, funds and other assets of the party, its regional, city, district organizations, primary centers, and other structural entities have been handed over to the state.”

The court also made a similar decision regarding the Happy Ukraine party, which is connected to pro-Russian oligarch and former energy and coal minister, Yuriy Boyko.

The honorary chairman of Happy Ukraine is Oleksandr Klymenko, a former official. He is reportedly abroad now and is wanted by the Ukrainian authorities.

The Communist Party of Ukraine was banned from taking part in any elections in 2015.

On May 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law banning pro-Russian political parties.

The banned parties include the Volodymyr Saldo Bloc, the Justice and Development Party, the Socialist Party of Ukraine, the Shariy Party, Opposition Platform – For life, and the Progressive Socialist Party of Natalia Vitrenko.

The list of banned Moscow-friendly parties also includes the Nashi (Ours) party in the Ukrainian Parliament led by Yevhen Murayev. British authorities warned Ukraine back in January of this year that Russia was seeking to install Murayev as leader of Ukraine.