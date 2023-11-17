Thousands of Ukrainian children have been forcibly transferred from Russian-occupied territories to facilities in Belarus, a new report from Yale University has said.

The US State Department said the report concluded the operations were “at the highest levels of [the Belarus and Russian] governments and facilitated by each country's security forces and ultranationalist militant groups.”

“These children are relocated to Belarus or Russia, potentially without the consent of their families or a clear path to return home,” the State Department said.

It added that the United States would continue to pursue accountability for actors “involved in abuses connected with Russia's war against Ukraine.”

According to the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab, a program partner, more than 2,400 children between the ages of six and 17 have been transported from Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine to Dubrava and 12 other facilities in Belarus, where many undergo political and cultural re-education and military training to serve the political interests of Belarus and Russia, Ukrinform reports.

The report also finds that officials involved in these relocation operations target children from vulnerable populations, including children with disabilities, children from low-income families, children with military parents, and purported orphans.

Members of Russia's military and government have deported hundreds of thousands of Ukraine's civilians to Russia, including children who have been forcibly separated from their families.

Poland: Creating a Coalition of the Willing
Similar topics of Interest

Poland: Creating a Coalition of the Willing

Two seasoned observers of Polish-Ukrainian relations – a former deputy prime minister and a political scientist – reflect on the lessons and consequences of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
12 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
12 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Artillery Deliveries to Ukraine 'Decreased' After Israel-Hamas War: Zelensky
Next » Fury to Fight Usyk For Undisputed Heavyweight Crown on February 17