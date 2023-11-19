Multiple waves of Russian kamikaze drones attacked Kyiv overnight with multiple explosions audible in the capital.

According to initial reports, air defenses downed around 10 drones on the approaches to the city.

On Sunday morning, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the regional military administration, said an infrastructure facility in the Kyiv region was hit causing a fire but no casualties.

In total, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 15 out of 20 drones in attacks across the country.

“The enemy's UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were launched in many groups and attacked Kyiv in waves, from different directions, at the same time constantly changing the vectors of movement along the route,” Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv's military administration posted on social media.

“That is why the air raid alerts were announced several times in the capital.”

The previous night, Russia targeted several regions of Ukraine, with air defenses shooting down 29 of 38 kamikaze drones launched by Moscow’s forces.

It's no surprise that their new tactics will be to try to overwhelm the defences with lots of aircarft at a time.

It's no coincidence that Hamas/Hezbollah did the same in Israel recently.

