Ukraine said Thursday it cannot produce enough electricity to meet growing demand for heating and is turning to neighbouring EU countries for help, amid fears of Russian strikes on production facilities.

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure last winter left millions in the cold and dark.

“Electricity consumption is continuing to grow, and there is a deficit in the energy system,” grid operator Ukrenergo said Thursday on social media.

Ukrenego said that on Wednesday, it had appealed to operators in Romania, Slovakia and Poland to provide “emergency assistance” to bolster supplies.

Kyiv has been asking Western countries to bolster its air defence systems in case Russia restarts systematic strikes on energy facilities, as it did last winter.

“The situation remains difficult: repairs are underway at several blocks of thermal power plants, and there is a shortage of electricity in the power system,” Ukrenergo said.

It said energy consumption has increased recently due to falling temperatures, putting an additional burden on production facilities that are in need of maintainance and repair.

Ukrenergo said 409 settlements in the country were without electricity because of Russia’s invasion and “other reasons.”

It said the disruptions were in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
12 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
12 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous HUR Hack Reveals Russian Airline Industry ‘on Verge of Collapse’
Next » UN Member States Sign Declaration to Honor the Victims of Holodomor