After the success of the “Army of Drones,” Ukraine is now launching similar programs to attract investment and develop technologies needed to deter and repel the Russian invasion.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced the “Army of Electronic Warfare (EW)” and “Army of Robots” programs during the Forbes Tech 2023 conference in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Nov. 23.

According to Fedorov, the program would be a comprehensive framework that encompasses technological and business developments with a focus on scalability, and more details will follow.

“We will rely on our ideology – market opening, transparency and the maximum opportunity to attract entrepreneurs who have already created various products and know how to scale products," said Fedorov.

Fedorov’s announcement came after the success of “Army of Drones,” a systematic campaign featuring Star Wars actor Mark Hamill as the ambassador. The program included the purchase, maintenance and deployment of drones in the ongoing war, where they have been used to attack Russian positions to great effect.

The new program will likely follow the same model as the “Army of Drones” program.

He also referenced Brave1, a Ukrainian grant project that coordinates and grants funding to defense tech companies, and he encouraged companies to submit their proposals. He added that the project will have issued more than $2 million worth of grants by the end of the year.

Poland: Creating a Coalition of the Willing
Similar topics of Interest

Poland: Creating a Coalition of the Willing

Two seasoned observers of Polish-Ukrainian relations – a former deputy prime minister and a political scientist – reflect on the lessons and consequences of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Ukraine is one of the major tech and startup hubs in Eastern Europe, giving birth to notable startups such as Grammarly and Preply which have since grown globally.

According to a report, the tech sector contributed $7.35 billion, close to 4.5 percent of the GDP, to Ukraine’s economy in 2022.

Ukraine’s top commander, General Valery Zaluzhny, previously stated that Ukraine and Russia are now entering a “stalemate” unless a technological breakthrough could be archived by either side.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu is a news reporter residing in Eastern Europe since 2015 with a profound interest in geopolitics, having witnessed two presidential elections in Belarus and visited numerous contested regions worldwide. He believes in the human side of journalism and that there's a story to be told behind every number and statistic.
RELATED ARTICLES
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
12 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
12 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Putin Accuses Western AI of ‘Bias,’ Says Russia Needs to Combat ‘Dangerous’ Monopoly
Next » Kyiv Says 13,500 Ukrainians Returned via Russia Route