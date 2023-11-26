U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is slated to journey to Brussels for the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting at the foreign ministers' level. This announcement was conveyed through an official statement by the U.S. Department of State.

The U.S. Department of State confirmed Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Brussels visit from November 27 to 29, 2023.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Brussels, Belgium Nov. 27-29, 2023, to attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, including the first foreign ministers meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council," the statement outlined.

During this gathering, Secretary Blinken is expected to underscore NATO's unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine in its ongoing struggle against Russia's aggression.

Additionally, the discussions will encompass broader themes such as backing democracy and ensuring regional stability in the Western Balkans. Notably, the agenda will also touch upon the priorities set for the Washington Summit scheduled for July 2024.