Sources in the Ukrainian intelligence community have confirmed to Kyiv Post that fighters from the Freedom of Russia Legion have reportedly infiltrated the territory of the Belgorod region on Sunday, Dec. 17, and a shooting battle is currently underway on the border of Terebreno village in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district.

"Russia is unable to control security within its borders. Putin's security forces cannot ensure the safety of their citizens," the source said to Kyiv Post.

"From Kyiv in 3 days to street battles in the Belgorod region. Instead of securing the border, the military is being sent en masse to their deaths near Avdiivka," it added.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, has also reported the incursion incident on his Telegram channel but didn't disclose specific details. He also mentioned damage to power lines in several nearby villages.

According to BAZA Telegram channel, the clash began around 11 a.m., affecting the approximately 200 residents of Terebreno near the Ukrainian border. No evacuations have been reported; residents are taking cover in shelters.