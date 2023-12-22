Russia said Friday it had downed 10 Ukrainian drones over the capital Moscow and several border regions, as Kyiv vowed to increase drone production over the coming months.

Drone attacks on Russian territory were rare at the start of the Ukrainian conflict but they have become increasingly frequent in the past year, including in Moscow.

"Air defence forces in the urban district of Podolsk repelled an attack from a drone flying towards Moscow," the capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

No damage or casualties were reported where debris fell and emergency services were at work at the site, Sobyanin added.

Earlier the armed forces said they thwarted several waves of attacks and destroyed five drones over the border region of Bryansk.

Another four were destroyed over the Kaluga region, which is near Moscow, the armed forces said.

Russian air defence forces often report thwarting attacks, but rarely specify whether drones are launched from Ukraine, or from Russian territory.

