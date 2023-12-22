President Volodymyr Zelensky said The Netherlands is preparing the first 18 F-16 fighter aircraft for delivery to Ukraine, giving the Air Force enough jets for a fighter squadron.

On Dec. 22, President Zelensky spoke with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte about the first F-16s for the Ukrainian Air Force and the country’s path toward accession to the EU.

“I had a telephone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, during which I thanked the Dutch government for the decision to start preparing the first 18 F-16 fighters for transfer to Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on the social network X.