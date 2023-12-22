President Volodymyr Zelensky said The Netherlands is preparing the first 18 F-16 fighter aircraft for delivery to Ukraine, giving the Air Force enough jets for a fighter squadron.
On Dec. 22, President Zelensky spoke with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte about the first F-16s for the Ukrainian Air Force and the country’s path toward accession to the EU.
“I had a telephone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, during which I thanked the Dutch government for the decision to start preparing the first 18 F-16 fighters for transfer to Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on the social network X.
I spoke with @MinPres Mark Rutte to thank the Dutch government for its decision to start preparing the initial 18 F-16 jets for their delivery to Ukraine.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 22, 2023
I also thanked the Netherlands for actively supporting the opening of Ukraine’s EU accession talks and emphasized the… pic.twitter.com/bYCMpZLA3p
The politicians also discussed developments at the front, the situation in the Black Sea, and Ukraine’s current military needs, including artillery, drones, and air defenses.
“We agreed to continue our joint work on security guarantees in accordance with the G7 Vilnius Declaration. We also discussed the next meeting of advisers on the peace formula and efforts to further consolidate international support for Ukraine’s vision of a just peace,” Zelensky wrote.
Among the main topics was the European Council’s decision to start negotiations on Ukraine’s integration into the European Union.
📞: I spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa again this morning. Naturally, we discussed the European Council’s important decision last week to launch accession negotiations with Ukraine. I’m impressed with Ukraine’s progress so far, and the Netherlands stands ready to help Ukraine as…— Mark Rutte (@MinPres) December 22, 2023
“I am impressed by the progress made by Ukraine, and the Netherlands stands ready to assist Ukraine as it continues to work on the reforms required by the accession process,” the Dutch prime minister said.
In December of 2021, Eric Prince, founder of Blackwater, opined our illegitimate, senile, corrupt, incompetent joke of a President Joe BRIBEn should at that time, been furnishing Ukraine with the 150 F15s, F16s, and A10s that had been mothballed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base outside of Phoenix, Arizona. Those jets were replaced with the F35. All Joe BRIBEn had to do in the fall of 2021 publicly announced those jets were being transferred to Ukraine in a lend-lease agreement. Such a pro-active measure could have very well led to Putrid backing down and not invading Ukraine. That's what's called peace through strength. But we of sound mind in the United States knows full and well what a senile, corrupt, incompetent, illegitimate joke of a President we have currently occupying the White House.
We should be giving them A-10’s, too. The F-16’s are potentially able to keep russian fighters out of operational areas, and mop up anti-aircraft positions. In that scenario, the A-10’s could be effective at eradicating tanks, APCs, and fortified positions on the ground. We’re phasing them out, anyway, so we may as well put them to good use!