President Volodymyr Zelensky said The Netherlands is preparing the first 18 F-16 fighter aircraft for delivery to Ukraine, giving the Air Force enough jets for a fighter squadron.

On Dec. 22, President Zelensky spoke with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte about the first F-16s for the Ukrainian Air Force and the country’s path toward accession to the EU.

“I had a telephone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, during which I thanked the Dutch government for the decision to start preparing the first 18 F-16 fighters for transfer to Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on the social network X.

The politicians also discussed developments at the front, the situation in the Black Sea, and Ukraine’s current military needs, including artillery, drones, and air defenses.

“We agreed to continue our joint work on security guarantees in accordance with the G7 Vilnius Declaration. We also discussed the next meeting of advisers on the peace formula and efforts to further consolidate international support for Ukraine’s vision of a just peace,” Zelensky wrote.

Among the main topics was the European Council’s decision to start negotiations on Ukraine’s integration into the European Union.

“I am impressed by the progress made by Ukraine, and the Netherlands stands ready to assist Ukraine as it continues to work on the reforms required by the accession process,” the Dutch prime minister said.

