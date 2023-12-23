NATO’s Secretary General has said he believes Russia “has lost Ukraine forever” as a result of its full-scale invasion and is no longer capable of achieving its war aims.
Speaking to the German news agency DPA, Jens Stoltenberg added this marked a “big strategic defeat for Russia.”
“The whole purpose of this invasion was to prevent Ukraine from moving towards NATO and the European Union,” he said.
“Ukraine is now closer to NATO and the European Union than ever before.”
But officials in Kyiv urged caution in making such bold declarations, suggesting that despite President Putin not achieving his goals during the 22 months of the full-scale invasion, this does not mean he has given up.
Representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), Vadym Skibitsky, said on Friday: “The goals that Putin set for himself regarding the so-called "special military operation” were not achieved either in 2022 or 2023.
“He simply transfers them to the next year.”
Skibitsky said the two things the Kremlin fears the most are a “change of regime in Moscow” and “the fragmentation or disintegration of the Russian Federation.”
He added: “Accordingly, in order to preserve this, Russia pursues such a policy as it is today.”
His comments were supported by the Institute for the Study of War, which wrote on Friday evening: “Skibitsky's statement is consistent with ISW's assessment that Russia continues to pursue Putin’s maximalist goals in Ukraine and that the current failure of Russian operations in Ukraine thus far is not a permanent condition.”
Russia Ships in ‘Whole Battalion of Propagandists’ to Occupied Melitopol
Stoltenberg also highlighted the massive cost Russia was paying to sustain its war, saying: “Russia has lost hundreds of planes, thousands of battle tanks, and 300,000 casualties.
“Their economy is weaker. They are politically more isolated. Inflation is up, living standards are down.
Yet despite this he cautioned against expecting a quick end to the war.
As for Ukraine’s aims, Skibitsky said deoccupation of all territories captured by Russia remains a key strategic task, and military operations in Crimea continue to play a key role.
“Crimea is currently a transit zone for the supply of all weapons, ammunition, and personnel from the territory of Russia to our southern regions: to Khersonsk and Zaporizhzhya regions,” Skibitsky said.
Earlier this month Stoltenberg said there is a “real risk” that Putin will not stop with Ukraine if he achieves military victory there.
That prospect is why Ukraine's NATO allies must continue supporting Kyiv militarily, Stoltenberg stressed.
“If Putin wins in Ukraine, there is real risk that his aggression will not end there. Our support is not charity. It is an investment in our security,” he said.
“The only way to reach a just and lasting solution is to convince President Putin that they will not win on the battlefield,” Stoltenberg continued.
“And the only way to ensure that President Putin realises that he is not winning on the battlefield is to continue to support Ukraine.”
Comments (4)
“Yet despite this, he cautioned against expecting a quick end to the war.????
Seriously?
What a feckless idiot.Russia is severely weak and vulnerable at this time. This war can be ended in less than a month if NATO stepped up and came to Ukraine’s aid now.
If we (the west with friends) just would give up 1% of our income the war will look quite different and people around the world would trust our words when we tell them stuff.. the best is that 1% now will save us money in the long run.. and 1% is not even 1% because country's earn money on the new situation in Europe, Norway is selling more gas and oil, US sells more gas and weapons to Europe..
what's wrong with you gys? you could stay as before in peace as a neutral country. and now you belong either the NATO or russia. Diference: russia is peace, NATO stand for all the wars in the world after the 2.WW which is a fact. Now you just get used by the NATO killing all of the ukraine people
@no to nato, why shouldn't they apply to NATO and EU? Just because they have an psycho ashole to neighbor that try to force them to do what they want? Who is to judge what people should think and do? You? Putin? Trump?
Putin is gathering support for his war by telling Russians they are at war with NATO and the wider western world. We have nothing to lose then by getting involved.
NATO forces can enter Ukraine by invitation of it's democratically elected government in Kyiv. We can immediately demand Putin withdraws to 2014 positions in Donbass and Crimea - or we will take action for humanitarian reasons, as supported by the Geneva convention and international law.
When Putin is pushed back to 2014 his power will collapse and at that point Ukraine can decide how it wants to proceed.
All without a shot being fired by NATO, even if Ukraine cannot yet be a full member they could have associate membership and benefit from the protection of Britain's nuclear deterrent. The system I have voted to maintain all by adult life. I always knew we'd need it one day - that day is upon us.
Its time for Jens Stoltenberg to work with the tools he has, do something. Enough words.
@Steve,
@Steve, Actually, the war can be ended in less than six months if America’s oil and gas industries are allowed to produce to their full potential. World oil prices would collapse and Iran and Russia’s economies will collapse. President-elect Trump will bring peace by restoring America’s oil and gas production at noon on January 20th, 3025, upon again being sworn in as President of the United States.