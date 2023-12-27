Ukraine might have to postpone payments to civil servants and pensions if the expected financial aid from the West is not received in early 2024, Yulia Sviridenko, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister, told Financial Times, emphasizing the critical need for prompt assistance to avoid potential economic setbacks.

The delay would impact the salaries of 500,000 civil servants, 1.4 million teachers, and pensions for 10 million pensioners.

According to Sviridenko, the lack of external support could return the Ukrainian economy to a “survival” regime, after it had begun recovering this year.

Ukraine requires external support amounting to $37 billion next year. This plea for financial assistance comes amid concerns that the lack of support may jeopardize the progress made in the country's economic recovery, Sviridenko said.

Earlier in December, Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential office, urged the US Congress to swiftly approve additional funding for Ukraine, emphasizing the potential risks of not receiving American assistance in the ongoing war with Russia.

However, with the US Congress on Christmas holidays until early January, the resolution of this matter is expected to resume in the coming weeks.