Of all state and public institutions, Ukrainians have the most confidence in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) a new study finds.

The vast majority (94 percent) of survey respondents said that they trust the AFU whilst just over half (58 percent) trust the national police of Ukraine, a sociological study conducted by the Razumkov Center and the Illya Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation found, Ukrinform reported.

Comparisons with other institutions are as follows:

State Emergency Service (83 percent)

National Guard of Ukraine (82 percent)

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (73 percent)

State Border Guard Service (72 percent)

Security Service of Ukraine (71 percent)

President of Ukraine (68 percent)

National Police of Ukraine (58 percent)

There is a moderate to high level of trust in public and volunteer organizations – 63 percent and 86 percent, respectively, while 63 percent trust the church.

The head of the city or local area where respondents live is trusted by 53 percent on average, while the National Bank of Ukraine is trusted by just over half (51 percent) of citizens.

Over three-quarters (76 percent) of survey respondents distrust political parties. This is followed by distrust in state officials (73 percent), the courts and the judicial system (72 percent), the Verkhovna Rada (66 percent) the government of Ukraine (63 percent), the Prosecutor General’s Office (62 percent), commercial banks (58 percent), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (52 percent), the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (51 percent) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (51 percent).