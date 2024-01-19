If Ukraine does not defeat Russia, Moscow's victory would not end well for Europe, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told AFP Thursday, as he warned Russia might not be contained in its neighbour.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos where the war in Ukraine has dominated discussions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended the forum in person for the first time since the start of the nearly two-year conflict, seeking to drum up more support.

Kyiv and its allies have used the forum to counter any war fatigue that might set in following the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

Landsbergis warned Europe had "not awakened to the reality" that the conflict in Ukraine is "Europe's war", as he called on the continent to do more to prepare for any possible future aggression by Russia against other European countries.

Advertisement

"There is no scenario in this that if Ukraine doesn't win, that could end well for Europe," Landsbergis said.

"There's a chance that Russia might not be contained in Ukraine," he warned.

One way Europe could do more on defence was "common procurement, we could procure things that are needed to, to defend Europe", the minister said.

"Some of us might have thought that somebody else has to do it or pull the weight. But it's Europe's war."

Landsbergis, however, welcomed the many discussions, including at very high-levels, about Ukraine during the forum.

In response to a question about whether he feared former US president Donald Trump's return and changing US attitudes, Landsbergis said: "The world is uncertain. Many different calculations are being made by our different friends and partners. We have to be ready. We (Europe) have to do more for our own security."

Other Topics of Interest Ukrainian Employers and Safety Rules During Attacks Preparation for drone and missile attacks has become a necessity of everyday life in Ukraine, and safety instructions are an integral tool for any business – for its employees, customers and visitors.

Trump's chances of winning the Republican nomination appear higher than ever, provoking grave concern about what a second Trump presidency would look like for Ukraine and other critical issues.