There is currently no threat of invasion from Belarus, Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said, speaking at the recent Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform briefing.

Demchenko noted that Russia has withdrawn all its units from Belarus, originally trained to collaborate with the Belarusian army.

Despite this withdrawal, Ukraine remains vigilant, actively monitoring the situation and reinforcing the border.

"The border with Belarus is being fortified in terms of engineering [structures] along the border, in terms of fortifications in the border area. Fortunately, on the other side of the border, we do not see that Russia has any forces that can carry out an invasion," Demchenko said.

According to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, as of today, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus have not participated in the war on Ukrainian territory. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to monitor the Belarusian direction closely.