Naftogaz, Ukraine’s largest gas and oil company, said it is currently undergoing a “large-scale cyberattack” on one of its data centers, rendering its website and call service unavailable.

“A large-scale cyberattack on one of the data centers used by our companies has been recorded. The website and call center are currently down,” the company announced on Telegram.

It said it will provide updates on service restoration later.

It’s currently not known what form of cyberattack was launched at Naftogaz, nor the extent of the potential damage done to the system.

No group has claimed responsibility so far.

The cyberattack comes after a number of such attacks between Russia and Ukraine in recent months.

Yesterday, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported a cyberattack on Russia’s Far Eastern Scientific Research Center of Space Hydrometeorology, a state enterprise responsible for receiving and processing military satellite data.

On Jan. 22, Ukraine’s Monobank underwent a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, the most powerful the bank has undergone to date “with a total load of 580 million service requests,” according to its CEO.

On Jan. 16, a group of IT volunteers in Ukraine said it launched a DDoS attack on an internet provider in Moscow.

In December, Russian hackers launched a large-scale cyberattack on Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest telecommunications company, dealing extensive damage to the system and rendering its services unavailable for days.