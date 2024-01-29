Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in western Ukraine on Monday, ahead of an EU summit aimed at unlocking aid for the war-torn country.

Relations between the two neighbors have been strained over the past few years and were further aggravated when Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in December vetoed 50 billion euros ($55 billion) in EU aid for Kyiv.

In an effort to mend ties and "find solutions" to their differences, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested a direct meeting with Orban, and Monday's talks between Szijjarto and Kuleba in the city of Uzhhorod are intended to lay the groundwork.

Szijjarto has not visited Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive against Kyiv, although he has been to Moscow on several occasions.

Advertisement

Security measures were stepped up in Uzhhorod -- home to a large ethnic Hungarian community -- after a death threat against Szijjarto surfaced.

Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak will also attend the meeting.

Orban is the only EU leader who has maintained close ties with the Kremlin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Orban expressed willingness to support Ukraine, provided the support is kept separate from the European Union's budget and reviewed annually.

The talks come just days before European Union leaders are due to convene for an extraordinary summit on Thursday to make progress on their stalled aid package for Kyiv.

Mergers and Acquisition Decline – the Achilles Heel of Ukraine’s Startup Ecosystem
Other Topics of Interest

Mergers and Acquisition Decline – the Achilles Heel of Ukraine’s Startup Ecosystem

The decline in mergers and acquisitions market raises the question: What happens if there’s a need to exit an investment sooner, especially right before economic challenges arise?

In December, Orban abstained from a decision to open talks with Ukraine on joining the bloc by leaving the room when the vote was taken.

He has also called for ceasefire negotiations with Moscow, claiming that Ukraine cannot win the war.

Minority rights are another point of contention between the two countries.

More than 100,000 ethnic Hungarians live in Ukraine, almost all in the region of Transcarpathia, which belonged to Hungary before World War I.

To appease relations, the Ukrainian parliament in December passed a law to restore some language rights for national minorities.

Advertisement

But Budapest insists that the status of Hungarian must be restored to the situation before Ukraine passed a controversial language education law in 2017.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-18-2024 LIVE
57 minutes ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-18-2024
By Kyiv Post
Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump Ukraine
6 hours ago
Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump
By Irina Pavlova
US 'Can't Play Political Games' Over Ukraine Aid: VP Harris Ukraine
9 hours ago
US 'Can't Play Political Games' Over Ukraine Aid: VP Harris
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 28, 2024
Next » Latest UK Defence Intelligence Update on Ukraine: January 28, 2024