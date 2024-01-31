Russian troops looking for more fire support are mounting anti-submarine depth charge launchers on tanks, Kremlin news platforms reported recently.

Artificers in the SeverV brigade, first fielded a Soviet-era RBU-6000 depth charge launcher in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, a detailed report by the Moscow-controlled information agency RF aired on n Jan. 28 said.

A copy of the World War II-era Hedgehog weapon used by the British navy to combat U-boats, the 1960s-era RBU-6000 fires up to a dozen rockets tipped with 23 kg warheads into the water thought by users to contain a submarine.

Images from the Russian official information Sputnik channel showed an RBU-6000 launcher mounted on the chassis of a mid Cold War era Ural truck. Volunteers convert the anti-submarine munitions for land use by changing out explosives and replacing original detonators designed to trigger underwater, the report said.