Ukraine used MAGURA V5 multi-purpose unmanned surface vessels (USV) to sink a Russian missile boat earlier this week, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), has revealed.

Kyrylo Budanov told The War Zone that “six direct hits by naval drones were made to the hull of the ship,” adding: “As a result of the damage, the ship rolled astern and sank.”

Operated by the unmanned vehicle control unit of the 13th group of the HUR, these naval drones played a crucial role in a special operation executed on the night of Jan. 31 / Feb. 1.

The mission aim was to destroy the Ivanovets which was deployed on Lake Donuzlav, which is an inlet from the Black Sea and the deepest lake in Crimea.

During the course of the operation, the naval drones delivered six direct hits to the hull of the vessel causing it to roll astern and sink, according to Budanov’s account.

Russian forces reported that they had launched a search and rescue operation aimed at recovering its 40-man crew but Budanov added they were unsuccessful.

The equipment used was the MAGURA V5 USV, was developed in Ukraine. Its acronym comes from its description as a “versatile maritime autonomous guard unmanned robotic apparatus.”

This latest-generation drone is capable of conducting a variety of operations, including surveillance, reconnaissance, patrolling, search and rescue, mine countermeasures, naval protection, and combat missions.

The MAGURA V5’s hydrodynamic body and sleek profile give it a quasi-stealth profile combined with excellent maneuverability.

Iti s 5.5 meters (18 feet) long and, 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) wide. It has a cruising speed of 22 knots (40.7 kilometers per hour) with a maximum speed of 42 knots (77.8 kilometers per hour) and a range of approximately 833 kilometers (518 miles).

"”It is an affordable solution that can be easily launched from any remote location,” its developers, SpecialTechnoExport stated at the International Defense Industry Exhibition in July 2023.

“The V5's unmanned control minimizes the need for human resources during missions, reducing potential mortality in challenging environments,” they added.

On Thursday the HUR released a video that showcased the Ukrainian sea drones as they attacked the Russian missile boat off the coast of occupied Crimea.

While not commenting on the type of drone used in the operation Andriy Yusov, a spokesman of the HUR, emphasized that the video highlighted the effectiveness of Ukrainian naval drones in comments to Kyiv Post.

According to the HUR, the estimated value of the Ivanovets before its sinking was around $60-70 million.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suggested that up to 40 Russian sailors could have been on board at the time of the attack.

Quotes by Russian milbloggers and Russia's defense ministry claimed that four Ukrainian sea drones had been “destroyed” overnight but failed to mention any damage being caused to the Ivanovets.