With Kyiv’s air defense stockpile running low and military aid from the US stalling, its Pokrova electronic warfare (EW) system might be able to provide temporary relief.

By spoofing – instead of jamming – the satellite signals received by Russian aerial threats, the system could reportedly feed false positions to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles and lead them astray, preventing them from reaching their targets – though threats of damaging unintended targets remain.

Even though information on the system remains classified, here’s what we do know about its functionalities and potential deployments.

What is Pokrova?

Pokrova is an EW system developed by Ukraine to counter aerial threats whose namesake symbolizes a protective veil over Ukraine.

The name “Pokrova” refers to the Feast of the Protection, a religious celebration in Ukraine that could be traced to a 10th-century legend, where it is said that an apparition of the Virgin Mary spread her veil over a church in Constantinople (now Istanbul) and led to the withdrawal of besieging troops.

Advertisement

The existence of Pokrova was first confirmed by Ukraine’s former Commander-in-Chief, Valery Zaluzhny, in his military essay on the current war published by The Economist in November 2023.

However, information on Pokrova remains scarce, and it is not known in what form or shape it resembles, nor how the system is being deployed, be it vehicle-mounted or stationary.

Other Topics of Interest Russian Air Force Sets New One-Day Bombing Record, Glide Bomb Kits Used a Lot More Widely The era of the Russian Air Force dropping just dumb bombs may be in the past, but Kremlin airmen still seem to prefer saturating a target and not worrying too much about misses.

Before we dive into how Pokrova works, it is important to understand the difference between jamming and spoofing.

Jamming vs spoofing

Pokrova works by spoofing, not by jamming.

In layman's terms, jamming functions by creating overwhelming signals that interfere with the communication between the satellites and onboard receivers, while spoofing aims to recreate false signals that confuse the receiver.

In other words, jamming means the weapon would not receive external signals, while spoofing means it would receive signals that indicate a wrong location.

Advertisement

Shahed drones, as well as some aerial weaponry, fly to their targets using a combination of satellite navigation units (GPS or similar variants) and inertial navigation systems (INS), where the latter uses accelerometers and initial position tocompute data such as velocity and orientation to correct the route of flight.

In such navigation systems, the internal INS, satellite positional information and sometimes other externally based update methods all work in an overarching system to arrive at route corrections and guidance to its destination.

In short, the INS determines the movement and can work as a backup if the GPS fails, but the GPS data provides an accurate external reference of where it is and dictates where it will go.

As such, the INS, without external reference, could accumulate errors over time and drift from its course – in the case of Shaheds, the error translates to approximately 5 km of deviation per 100 km traveled – statistics indicating very low-quality INS equipment, according to Kyiv Post staff familiar with aviation navigation devices.

As Shaheds are equipped with relatively small warheads that contain up to 50 kg of explosives, they would need to be in close proximity to their intended targets to be effective.

Advertisement

The Russian-made Kometa-M adaptive antenna onboard most drones and missiles has exceptional anti-jamming capabilities, a technology Russia began to develop before the invasion of Ukraine in 2014, but Ukraine said it had discovered a workaround.

“We already have the ability to counter this system,” said Ivan Pavlenko, the Chief of the Main Directorate of Electronic Warfare and Cyber Security of the Ukrainian General Staff in September 2023.

How does Pokrova work?

It is believed that Ukraine “spoofs” the aerial threats by feeding them false positional data that are subtly different from its actual coordinates, meaning the onboard system might not understand that it was being “spoofed.”

The deviations would ultimately accumulate over time, and the weapon would miss its target as a result.

In theory, Pokrova could be effective on drones and missiles that rely on satellite navigation, but the results are more nuanced.

While loitering munitions like Shaheds utilize relatively primitive forms of navigation systems, high-end missiles costing millions of dollars in Russian arsenals use complex systems with redundant measures such as terrain contour matching (TERCOM) and digital scene matching area correlator (DSMAC), which would analyze the terrain during flights and potentially negate the errors in positional data.

Advertisement

Deployments in Ukraine

According to Zaluzhny, Pokrova has been deployed across Ukraine.

“To date, the capabilities to counter enemy high-precision weapons (guided missiles, UAVs) are being increased by deploying the ‘Pokrova’ nationwide EW system with the possibility of replacing the satellite radio navigation field (‘spoofing’), suppressing satellite radio navigation along the entire line of contact and in most parts of Ukraine,” wrote Zaluzhny in his essay.

While the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) do not disclose details on Pokrova deployments, some incidents might have indicated the use of Pokrova in bringing down drones and missiles.

On Feb. 3, the Ukrainian Air Force said 11 drones were destroyed and 7 more “missed their targets and were lost to location,” which is a significant number compared to the regular 4 percent failure rate based on “confirmed data from the Russia side” reported by Kyiv Post earlier.