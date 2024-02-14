The Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense intercepted Russian radio communications from the site of the destroyed sizeable amphibious assault ship Cesar Kunikov, cofirming its demise, according to a report via Telegram from the HUR.
Russian Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters conducted a visual inspection of the location where the ship sank, with an An-26 military transport aircraft of the Russian Air Force serving as a relay for information.
“I see wreckage and an oily stain,” said a Russian pilot.
The HUR disclosed that the amphibious ship had been docked near a specialized mooring wall for ten days, serving as a loading point for Russian military weapons and equipment.
“Based on preliminary visual assessments of the ship’s draft during the sinking, the Cesar Kunikov was loaded,” the message stated.
Andriy Yusov, a representative of the HUR, commented to NV media outlet, indicating that the majority of the ship’s crew had perished.
“There are no concrete figures yet, but according to available information, most of the crew died,” he said.
The full-time crew of Cesar Kunikov comprised 87 individuals.
Ukrainian intelligence reports indicate that the ship was laden with ammunition at the time of the attack.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) officially confirmed the destruction of the Cesar Kunikov in collaboration with Ukrainian intelligence. During the attack, the ship was in Ukrainian territorial waters near Alupka.
There Is No Alternative to Helping Ukraine – Make Sanctions Work
Kyiv Post, citing sources within the HUR, reported that the special operation utilized Ukrainian MAGURA naval drones. The HUR subsequently confirmed this information.
Intelligence revealed that the Russian ship sustained critical damage on the port side and began to sink, with Russian search and rescue efforts proving unsuccessful.
According to Ukrainian intelligence data, the Cesar Kunikov, a project 775 large amphibious ship, is one of Russia's newest vessels, deployed in wars in Georgia, Syria, and Ukraine
The Cesar Kunikov had previously come under attack in Berdyansk at the end of March 2022. The General Staff reported that the large amphibious assault ship Saratov was destroyed in the Azov operational zone during an assault on the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk.
Following this prior attack, the Cesar Kunikov and Novocherkask sustained damages, rendering them incapable of performing combat missions for an extended period.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (5)
Time to sink the national bolsheviks of the USA…I mean the magas.
#GOPMAGAEqualsNationalBolshevick
#AltRightComIntern
#ThePeristroikaDeception
If it were up to me there would be nothing floating in the black sea, I would have scuba teams planting bombs on everything that dispaced water, my naval drones would be sinking everything everywhere. The Russians should be building new ships at this point. Sink it all, everything. Build a torpedo rafts. Nothing Naval should be in play.
Job well done! Feel proud Ukraine.
Too bad Ukraine is running out of soldiers. Where did the $100B, the US gave to Ukraine go?
@Velvet, You just read where some of that money went. I know Ukraine used the weapons to good use. They are fighting for their lives.
@Velvet,
@Velvet, You show yourself to be a genocidal russian agent because you blatantly lie. USA has provided 44 billion for Ukraine. Only 14 billion went to Ukraine. The rest was invested in the Us Arms industry providing thousands of high level USA jobs.
@Velvet....Uhmmm.....did you miss the KyivPost opening banner troll? Here's where it went.
Russian troops (....denazified): 398140 (Shockingly the same quantity of soiled underwear was re-assigned to new Russian conscripts)
Russian tanks (....denazified): 6433
Russian artillery. (....denazified): 9566
Russian armored-vehicles (....denazified): 12043
Russian aircrafts. (....denazified): 332
Russian helicopters. (....denazified): 325
Russian ships. (....denazified): 24
++++PLUS+++++Also denazified were the following russian war assets
-submarines - 1 unit;
-automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12,662 (+39) units;
-special equipment - 1,523 (+5) units.
-UAVs of operational-tactical level - 7,371 (+39) units;
-cruise missiles - 1,882 units;
-MLRS - 984 (+3) units;
-air defence systems - 671 (+4) units;
Happy hunting Ukrainian warriors. You are amazing!!!
You do what you do for those you love......the ultimate Valentine's gift.
Another of russia's larger tools of destruction RIP.
The Georgians must also be pleased knowing this specific ship was also used by putins' maurauding forces to steal a good chunk of their coastal territory.
With 5 such russian landing ships now destroyed I believe that leaves only 4 remaining in the Black Sea. What a fantastic ROI Ukraine's home grown sea drones are providing.
Happy hunting Ukraine!