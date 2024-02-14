Naval drones from the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense launched an attack on the Russian amphibious assault ship Cesar Kunikov in the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea on the morning of Feb. 14, as disclosed by a source in the HUR to Kyiv Post.
According to the source, Ukrainian naval drones, specifically MAGURA V5s, were deployed during the operation. Initial battle damage assessment indicated the attack sank the Russian warship.
The source declined to disclose the exact number of drones used in the operation.
Shortly before publication, the General Staff confirmed the defstruction of the Russian ship, stating, “The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), together with units of the HUR, destroyed a large landing ship of the occupiers - Cesar Kunikov. At the time of the attack, it was in territorial waters near Alupka.”
The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that on the pre-dawn morning of Feb. 14, air defense forces intercepted and destroyed six drones in the Black Sea waters.
But the source told Kyiv Post that Ukraine employed unspecified numbers of its MAGURA V5s, something the Kremlin did not address in its claims.
Reports from the Krymsky Veter [Crimean Wind] Telegram channel indicated hearing explosions near the occupied Crimea coast, with visible smoke in the sea.
Notably, multiple ships were active in the area, accompanied by a submarine.
Residents of southern Crimea also observed a Russian Ka-27 helicopter near the village of Foros, typically used for search and rescue operations.
The Cesar Kunikov had previously been attacked in Berdyansk at the end of March 2022. The General Staff reported that the large amphibious assault ship Saratov was destroyed in the Azov operational zone during an attack on the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk.
Following this attack, the large amphibious ships Cesar Kunikov and Novocherkask sustained damages, rendering them unable to perform combat missions for an extended period.
Developed in Ukraine, the MAGURA V5 Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) boasts versatility in maritime operations, including surveillance, reconnaissance, patrolling, and combat missions.
With its hydrodynamic body and agile maneuverability, the V5 exhibits quasi-stealth capabilities.
Measuring 5.5 meters (18 feet) in length and 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) in width, it boasts cruising speeds of 22 knots (40.7 kilometers per hour) and maximum speeds of 42 knots (77.8 kilometers per hour), with a range of approximately 833 kilometers (518 miles).
SpecialTechnoExport and its developers highlighted its affordability and unmanned control feature, minimizing human resource requirements and risks in challenging environments, at the International Defense Industry Exhibition in July 2023.
