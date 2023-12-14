Two Russian soldiers have been heard in an intercepted call complaining about not being given leave in almost two years and saying that “soon we'll gather a crowd and head towards Russia.”
The call, released by Ukraine's Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR), is between two of Moscow’s troops, one undergoing treatment in a military hospital and another still on the front lines.
“B**ch, we haven't been on vacation for years and f**k it,” the second soldier says.
“When are you going home, Vasya? At least tell me,” the wounded soldier asks.
“I wish I knew,” he replies.
The wounded soldier is then asked how many people are in the hospital he is in, to which he replies: “More than 500 people! Many more will come...”
The soldier on the front lines then says he is still fighting and “everything is the same as it used to be.”
He adds: “From here, we must move on to Sinkivka.”
His friend says: “They're making it difficult for us, squeezing our rights everywhere.
“The second year has passed, darn it! If I hadn't been injured, I would have stayed there.”
The soldier on the front lines then suggests patience with the Kremlin is fraying among troops, saying: “We only have contract soldiers who go on vacation. Soon, we'll gather a crowd and head towards Russia.”
"That's it! I think so too. At some point, you'll become so fed up that you'll grab the MT-LB (armored vehicle) and get out of there," his friend replies
Russia Appointed a New Commander for Flagship Moskva Six Months After Ukraine Sank It
"Yes, we can even leave on foot – it's not far to go," the wounded soldier adds.
While the authenticity of the call has not been confirmed, both Ukrainian, Russian and independent sources confirm Russia is suffering huge losses right now, with the daily rate of soldiers killed approaching an all-time high.
Further, Kyiv Post recently interviewed Maria* who described what it’s like to work as one of Ukrainian Intelligence’s professional eavesdroppers and the shocking things they hear.
Russian media regularly dismisses the content of the calls, saying Ukraine is faking them, a claim Kyiv Post put to Maria. She said: "Yes, they all are real even though they might seem insane. Sometimes I can’t believe the words I’m listening to myself, but we have what we have."
Kyiv Post regularly highlights the most revealing and shocking intercepted conversations on a weekly basis.
