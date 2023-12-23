Latest

‘All the Garbage’ – Russian Soldier Says Disabled People, Prisoners Sent to Front Line
HUR
In the intercepted phone call, the man also says limits on ammo usage led to the Wagner revolt last summer.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
7 hours ago
'People Dying Like Flies Before They Get to Ukraine' - Russian Soldier's Wife Reveals Conscripts Killed in Training Camps
Russia
In an intercepted call, Russian soldier's wife reveals that Russian conscripts are being killed and raped by their own counterparts in training camps before even getting to the Ukraine.
By Alisa Orlova
Feb. 17, 14:41
Russian Soldier Reveals Seriously Ill Comrades Used as ‘Cannon Fodder’
Russia
Another intercepted call casts light on how desperate Russian forces in some areas have become to field sufficient troops to meet commanders’ demands to maintain offensive action.
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 6, 11:13
'Half a Battalion Escaped to The Forest' – Russian Soldier Blamed for Mass Refusal to Fight
War in Ukraine
An intercepted call between a soldier and his friend Max describes either a genuine mass desertion, or a vindictive commander seeking to blame others for his lack of success.
By Alisa Orlova
Jan. 12, 17:27
‘I Think We're Screwed’ – Russian Civilian Fears Second Mobilization Wave Before Summer
Russia
In an intercepted call to a friend fighting at the front, the man also claims military registration cards for teenagers are being delivered to his place of work.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Dec. 23, 2023
‘They Are Returning’ - Russian Soldier Says Wagner Mercenaries Back on Front Lines
Russia
In an intercepted call Russian soldier also says that contrary to the official Russian statements, most troops in Ukraine are killed by artillery, mortars, or Ukrainian drones—not by small arms.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Dec. 19, 2023
The ‘Horrifying’ Job of Listening to Intercepted Russian Soldier Phone Calls EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
In an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, Maria* describes what it’s like to work as one of Ukrainian Intelligence’s professional eavesdroppers and the shocking things they hear.
By Alisa Orlova
Oct. 25, 2023