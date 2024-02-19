The Western operational command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported via Telegram that Ukrainian troops had repelled repeated attacks by Russian forces towards Zaporizhzhia.

“In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted. Their personnel were fleeing. Their equipment has been destroyed... Welcome to hell, bastards,” the message read.

The command spokesperson soke about how early on Feb.19, Russian forces attempted to renew their offensive and assault Ukrainian positions.

The Russian assault was effectively repelled by the 128th separate mountain assault brigade, along with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The operational command also released a video capturing several explosions and the movement of Russian troops.

According to a Ukrainian aerial intelligence officer speaking anonymously to Kyiv Post, the AFU utilized FPV drones and Mavic 3T drones, to drop munitions onto Russian troops.

“Ukrainian air reconnaissance detected the movement of an enemy assault group at night and dropped hand grenades in areas where the group was concentrated,” the serviceman stated.

He then added that Ukrainian troops probably deployed VOG-17 grenades, which are designed for the AGS-17 automatic grenade launcher, from drones.

The AFU's General Staff briefing stated that Russian troops made ten unsuccessful attempts to attack Ukrainian defenders' positions in the Robotyne area.

This latest incident follows a previous assault by Russian forces near Robotyne on Feb. 17, during which Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions west of Verbove and Robotyne.

A lieutenant of the AFU, known as Alex, shared footage via his Telegram channel showing Russian forces retreating after the failed assault. According to Alex, the AFU successfully destroyed nearly all Russian equipment involved in the attack.

“[Wounded] and some survivors fell into our trenches, our infantrymen finished them off,” he noted.

While the assault was a failure, Alex suggested that it could mark “the beginning of something bigger.”

Stanislav Bunyatov, a fighter from the AFU 24th Separate Assault Battalion “Aidar,” reported that despite significant destruction of equipment and enemy infantry on Feb. 17, Russian troops managed to advance towards Robotyne and seize control of several strongholds.

He added that Russian forces utilized BMP-3 and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, as well as armored personnel carriers supported by tanks, during the assault.