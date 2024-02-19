The Western operational command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported via Telegram that Ukrainian troops had repelled repeated attacks by Russian forces towards Zaporizhzhia.

“In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted. Their personnel were fleeing. Their equipment has been destroyed... Welcome to hell, bastards,” the message read.

The command spokesperson soke about how early on Feb.19, Russian forces attempted to renew their offensive and assault Ukrainian positions.

The Russian assault was effectively repelled by the 128th separate mountain assault brigade, along with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The operational command also released a video capturing several explosions and the movement of Russian troops.

According to a Ukrainian aerial intelligence officer speaking anonymously to Kyiv Post, the AFU utilized FPV drones and Mavic 3T drones, to drop munitions onto Russian troops.

Advertisement

“Ukrainian air reconnaissance detected the movement of an enemy assault group at night and dropped hand grenades in areas where the group was concentrated,” the serviceman stated.

He then added that Ukrainian troops probably deployed VOG-17 grenades, which are designed for the AGS-17 automatic grenade launcher, from drones.

The AFU's General Staff briefing stated that Russian troops made ten unsuccessful attempts to attack Ukrainian defenders' positions in the Robotyne area.

This latest incident follows a previous assault by Russian forces near Robotyne on Feb. 17, during which Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions west of Verbove and Robotyne.

When Soldiers Freeze Their Sperm – Just in Case
Other Topics of Interest

When Soldiers Freeze Their Sperm – Just in Case

Ukrainian soldiers have begun to cryogenically preserve their sperm so they can still have children in case they are disabled or die. But the legal issues are not so simple.

A lieutenant of the AFU, known as Alex, shared footage via his Telegram channel showing Russian forces retreating after the failed assault. According to Alex, the AFU successfully destroyed nearly all Russian equipment involved in the attack.

“[Wounded] and some survivors fell into our trenches, our infantrymen finished them off,” he noted.

While the assault was a failure, Alex suggested that it could mark “the beginning of something bigger.”

Advertisement

Stanislav Bunyatov, a fighter from the AFU 24th Separate Assault Battalion “Aidar,” reported that despite significant destruction of equipment and enemy infantry on Feb. 17, Russian troops managed to advance towards Robotyne and seize control of several strongholds.

He added that Russian forces utilized BMP-3 and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, as well as armored personnel carriers supported by tanks, during the assault.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Julia Struck
Julia Struck
Julia Struck is a news writer and Kyiv Post correspondent who has previously worked as a parliamentary editor, journalist, and news editor. She has specialized in covering the work of Ukrainian parliament, government, and law enforcement agencies.
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-20-2024 LIVE
50 minutes ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-20-2024
By Kyiv Post
Russian Defector Helicopter Pilot Shot Dead in Spain War in Ukraine
7 hours ago
Russian Defector Helicopter Pilot Shot Dead in Spain
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Munich Contemplates the ‘End of Peaceful Times’ Europe
8 hours ago
Munich Contemplates the ‘End of Peaceful Times’
By Euroactiv
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Russia Launches Ground Assaults in a New Sector, Recovers Ground Lost to Ukraine’s Summer Offensive
Next » Washington Insider: New Poll Shows US Support for Ukraine Is Strong