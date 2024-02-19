A new Pew Research poll finds that 74 percent of Americans believe that the war in Ukraine is important to US national interests with 43 percent of respondents saying that the war is “very important.” Among Democrats, 81 percent believe that Russia’s war against Ukraine is important to America’s interests, whereas only 69 percent of Republicans feel that way.

When examined at the micro-level, 34 percent say the war is “somewhat important” to them personally, while 25 percent say that the war in Ukraine is “very important” to them personally – representing, on the whole, 56 percent of Republicans and 65 percent of Democrats who feel the war is important to them on a personal level, with older Americans being more interested in the topic than younger citizens.

Steve Moore, a Republican political strategist who worked in Congress for many years is not surprised as the “poll shows what we all know – a majority of Americans support Ukraine.”

Despite Americans’ strong interest in the fate of Ukraine, Congressional Speaker Mike Johnson decided to adjourn Congress until the end of February, reconvening a mere two days before the US Government is poised to shut down due to a federal budget having not been passed.

Johnson has been keen to block further assistance for Ukraine because former President Donald Trump is urging Republicans to prevent a deal being reached before elections. Trump had earlier called on Republicans to reject the compromise Senate aid package for Ukraine.

Republicans appear to be on the verge of nominating Trump, who has so far won in all states where there have been primaries and who is leading his opponent, Nikki Haley, country-wide by an average of 57.7 percent.