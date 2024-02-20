The protests staged by Polish farmers against competition from Ukrainian agricultural imports have escalated across the nation, blocking major highways and all border checkpoints – including rail transports – with Ukraine, attracting fresh participants rallying under other banners. Among them are local hunters from the Hunters in Action group, who rallied against restrictions on hunting activities in what it called a “destruction of Polish agriculture by delegalizing hunting.” Adrian Wawrzyniak, a spokesperson for the Solidarity farmers’ union, said all passenger traffic would now be blocked alongside truck traffic, and only military aid would be let through; Ukrainian truckers have blocked the entry of Polish goods on the Ukrainian side in response. Polish sources have created a live map where dozens of tractor icons – representing the farmers – could be seen scattered across the nation, joined by boar icons that represented the hunters. Advertisement

Stages with audio equipment could be seen erected by Polish farmers on the highway, with some publicly denouncing support for Ukraine.

“❗This is Poland, not Brussels. I don’t support Ukrainians,” — the situation at the border with Poland.



A typical farmers’ protest. pic.twitter.com/IztGl5sGh1 — Bandera Fella *-^ (@banderafella) February 20, 2024

As a result of the escalation, Radio Free Europe also reported an incident where Ukrainian grains were spilled on railway tracks at the Medyka-Sheghini checkpoint, echoing that of an earlier incident where grains were spilled by protestors on a highway to the anger of many Ukrainians.