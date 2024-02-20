The protests staged by Polish farmers against competition from Ukrainian agricultural imports have escalated across the nation, blocking major highways and all border checkpoints – including rail transports – with Ukraine, attracting fresh participants rallying under other banners.

Among them are local hunters from the Hunters in Action group, who rallied against restrictions on hunting activities in what it called a “destruction of Polish agriculture by delegalizing hunting.”

Adrian Wawrzyniak, a spokesperson for the Solidarity farmers’ union, said all passenger traffic would now be blocked alongside truck traffic, and only military aid would be let through; Ukrainian truckers have blocked the entry of Polish goods on the Ukrainian side in response.

Polish sources have created a live map where dozens of tractor icons – representing the farmers – could be seen scattered across the nation, joined by boar icons that represented the hunters.

Advertisement

Stages with audio equipment could be seen erected by Polish farmers on the highway, with some publicly denouncing support for Ukraine.

As a result of the escalation, Radio Free Europe also reported an incident where Ukrainian grains were spilled on railway tracks at the Medyka-Sheghini checkpoint, echoing that of an earlier incident where grains were spilled by protestors on a highway to the anger of many Ukrainians.

Featured
Liberation From Occupation of the Mind: Maidan, War and Me

Liberation From Occupation of the Mind: Maidan, War and Me

The Many Battle Fronts of This War

The Many Battle Fronts of This War

Suffer the Children Everywhere: Why the Free World Must Act

Suffer the Children Everywhere: Why the Free World Must Act

The escalation is the culmination of a series of protests that started in November 2023 against Ukrainian competitions.

When Poles and Ukrainians Fight, Russia Wins
Other Topics of Interest

When Poles and Ukrainians Fight, Russia Wins

With chaos in Poland caused by political instability, the grain crisis, and farmers blocking the eastern border, the Polish-Ukrainian alliance is in jeopardy. Only Russia stands to profit.

Polish truckers and farmers have introduced blockades on Ukrainian truck traffic intermittently in recent months, demanding the return of the permit system and limiting the influx of Ukrainian agricultural products respectively to curb what they called “excessive competition.”

However, the latest escalation has led to a full blockade of all traffic, including passenger traffic and rail connections.

After Russia’s full-scale invasion, the EU has lessened restrictions on Ukrainian exports through the bloc to help Kyiv sustain its economy, and protestors have called on the Polish government and the EU to reintroduce said restrictions but to no avail.

Advertisement

Polish and Ukrainian officials have held multiple meetings in the hope of resolving the issue, but the escalation of the protests has shown that talks have largely failed.

Ukraine has condemned the protests and said there are no justifications for the escalation.

Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesperson of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Facebook, said: “Land borders remain important in the context of Russian aggression. The actions of Polish protesters and individual radical Polish politicians undermine the Ukrainian economy and resistance to repelling Russian aggression.

“The border of Poland and Ukraine is also the border of the EU. It should not be hostage to any political interests,” said Nikolenko.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu is a news reporter residing in Eastern Europe since 2015 with a profound interest in geopolitics, having witnessed two presidential elections in Belarus and visited numerous contested regions worldwide. He believes in the human side of journalism and that there's a story to be told behind every number and statistic.
RELATED ARTICLES
Drones Kill Pig Farmers, US Parts Used in North Korean Missiles Fired on Ukraine – War in Ukraine Update for Feb. 21 War in Ukraine
36 minutes ago
Drones Kill Pig Farmers, US Parts Used in North Korean Missiles Fired on Ukraine – War in Ukraine Update for Feb. 21
By John Moretti
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-21-2024 LIVE
5 hours ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-21-2024
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Fights Russian Surge on Anniversary of Revolution
13 hours ago
Ukraine Fights Russian Surge on Anniversary of Revolution
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (8)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
David Steel
David Steel Guest 3 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Welcome to the EU. This behaviour led to Britain leaving the European Union. Otherwise known as BREXIT.

Think carefully before you join the EU.

You will pay more into the EU than you recieve in return.

They will set the price at which you may sell your products internationally.

You may not trade with any country that does not have a trade agreement with the entire EU - so you will always be in competition with 27 other member states on prices.

The EU will interfere with your domestic laws and tax policy, you will be obliged to follow their rules on business tax and other things.

You will have to adopt the Euro as your currency, linking your economical fate to its survival which is like lashing yourself to a crashing plane and hoping Brussels will save you.

Ukraine has shown its bravery and courage in this war. The EU want to control your land and produce, please think carefully before you hand supreme sovereign power to the EU. Ukraine will win this war and will be leaders in Europe who have earned their place.

You don't need this phony trade alliance to establish your place.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
David
David Guest 4 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

There was time in history not so long ago when the whole of Western Ukraine was part of the Commonwealth of Poland and Lithuania (as was Belarus). This puts the lie to the fact that Moscow has a claim to all these regions. I really hope that Polish farmers and Ukraine farmers can come together in brotherhood to celebrate their former glory together. Put temporary differences aside and help Ukraine win this war.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
John
John Guest 5 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Interesting ...another poster named John

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
John
John Guest 7 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

If they love Russia so much then move Russian prisoners to Poland.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Lobo
Lobo Guest 12 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

These Polish farmers and others creating problems for Ukraine are self centered selfish assholes. The do not seem to understand that if Ukraine does not prevail against Russia then Putin will be coming for them next. While Ukrainians die defending democracy and provide a buffer to Poland from Russia these selfish spoiled assholes see only their own self interests and can't seem to understand the big picture. Can they not contribute modestly to helping Ukraine and thus help themselves and the rest of the free world? How pathetic to be so ignorant and selfish. We have some of the same sort of losers here in the USA. Those that refuse to help Ukraine will find that their shame will not be so easily washed away and in the end they may not have a farm left to farm as Russia takes everything from them and perhaps their life as well.

Reply
Marco
Marco Guest 10 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Lobo,

Since I also like big picture view I would be interested in your opinion about Ukrainian truck drivers protest, which started also today on Polish-Ukrainian border but for some reason it's not 'the news' here.

Will it help to Ukraine economy and generally Ukrainian situation right now ?

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Joe Doe
Joe Doe Guest 13 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Apart from the fact that there is a huge agriculture protest in EU at the moment and Polish farmers got farmer's support from France, Germany etc. ...sure this is just Polish-Ukraine issue.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Patriot
Patriot Guest 14 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

I fully support Polish Farmers! They work hard to meet EU Standards of food, whereas ukrainian products without any certifications are flooding EU market. Time to cut the lies - apparently Ukraine is a bread basket of the world, so how come majority of the products end up in EU and not in Africa?

Reply
Lobo
Lobo Guest 11 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Patriot, Ignorant BULLSHIT!!

Reply
PATRIOT
PATRIOT Guest 11 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Lobo, yeah, ignorant BULLSHIT - unless you're Polish farmer that is losing money because of the low quality products from Ukraine that flood the market.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Edmilson Almendra
Edmilson Almendra Guest 14 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

It seems to me that the Poles miss the Russian occupation. Maybe we should indulge them and make everything easier for the Russian Army to enter Poland again? Then maybe they will be sorry for having betrayed Ukraine so shamefully in a time of grave need just because of some money.
People are not simply egoistic, they are absolutely disgusting.

Reply
S Wolfskin
S Wolfskin Guest 13 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Edmilson Almendra, how can you do that when Russia isn't interested in any territories that don't speak Russian? why do you utter your anger in some other countries??? just give up the East for world peace.

Reply
Lobo
Lobo Guest 11 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@S Wolfskin, Russia is only interesting countries that speak Russian? That is one of the most ignorant statements that I have ever heard. Your lack of history is astounding. Or perhaps your not ignorant of history at that but are only here to provide support for the claims made by Putin and company. Your trolling for Russia is so obvious.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Video: Dramatic Dogfight Over Dnipro – Ukrainian UAV Destroys Russian Drone
Next » Ukraine Will Receive US Aid, Well-Known Republicans in Kyiv Assure