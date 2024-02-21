Only 10 percent of Europeans believe Ukraine can defeat Russia on the battlefield, according to a survey released Wednesday ahead of the second anniversary of the war.

The European Council on Foreign Relations poll comes as Kyiv has acknowledged facing frontline difficulties and doubts swirl over Western backing.

The survey conducted last month across 12 EU countries showed that on average 20 percent of those asked believed Russia could win, and 37 percent thought the conflict would end in a compromise settlement.

Perceptions differed between countries with respondents in Poland, Sweden and Portugal most upbeat on Ukraine's chances at 17 percent and people in Hungary and Greece the least optimistic.

According to the survey, 31 percent said Europe should support Ukraine to retake territories captured by Russia, while 41 percent said it should push Kyiv to negotiate.

Support from Ukraine's other major backer, the United States, remains in doubt as a $60 billion aid package remains stuck in Congress.

Republican White House frontrunner Donald Trump -- who looks set to face off against President Joe Biden at November elections -- has criticised further support for Ukraine.

Asked if Europe should ramp up its backing for Ukraine if a future US leader pulled the plug, 20 percent of respondents said raise it and 21 percent said it should stay as it is.

Thirty-three percent of those surveyed said that Europe should follow the US lead by cutting aid and pushing Ukraine to strike a deal with Russia.

AFP
John
John Guest 9 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

...and how do those of little faith, feel about their own personal survival prospects when their nation's timid support of Ukraine results in putin's thugs rolling into their backyard?

The solution is conceptually pretty simple to understand.

Stop psychopath putin's regime now....properly support Ukraine to defeat them... or the cost to all allied nations will escalate exponentially.

Russia is at war with all democratic allies.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
