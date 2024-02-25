Half of Western military aid to Kyiv is delivered late, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Sunday.
Ukraine, which is struggling with an ammunition shortage, has for months said that Western aid is slow to reach it and this has real consequences for its two-year fight against Russia.
"At the moment, commitment does not constitute delivery," Umerov said during a forum dedicated to the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of its neighbor.
"Fifty percent of commitments are not delivered on time," he added.
Umerov argued this put Ukraine at a further disadvantage "in the mathematics of war" against Russia, which the West has said is increasingly building a war economy.
Umerov said that delayed aid will mean Kyiv will "lose people, lose territories", especially given Russia's "air superiority".
"We do everything possible and impossible but without timely supply it harms us," he said.
Kyiv has in recent weeks been weakened by an ammunition shortage and vital US aid remains blocked by political wrangling in the US Congress.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (2)
Ukraine allies should have provided more powerful weapons to Ukraine sooner. Mind you I have no insight as to whether support actually moved as slowly as it appeared. It does seem the Russians got caught with their pants down many times.
I'm not American, so I have no influence on how that government does what it does. I wished Clinton had not negotiated away Ukraine's former nuclear defence. I which Obama had done more after Crimea was stolen. I wished putinrump had not intentionally interfered with his USA Administrations's intent to support Ukraine during his disastrous term. I wish President Biden could do more now, but this requires a bipartisan effort to get around obviously putin supporting MAGA cult leadership in the house that has since October stalled new Ukraine aid. Seems the GOP puts party cohesion above morality and even national interests these days.
I'm sure some putin paid MRGA troll will shortly request we all ignore our eyes, ears and in general logic. Rather than blame putin's invading regime for this war, they continue their tired propaganda attempt to singularly blame the one American President who approved the most USA funding support to date ....actually every single dime presently available to his administration...all towards Ukraines' support.
I'm from the USA and I am ashamed of the House MAGA Republicans who literally eat Trump's authoritarian shit to satisfy their lust for power...mark my words we're damned sick and tired of MAGAS and we're going to neutralize them one way or another to save our democracy and get you the weapons to kill those bastard Russians.