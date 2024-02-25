The Kostyantynivka railway station along with more than a dozen houses and shops were damaged in Russian shelling at the beginning of the third year of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
As Radio Svoboda reported, police said that one person was injured in the Donetsk region industrial city, Russian military allegedly targeted with S-300 missiles Sunday morning.
“The railway station building, a church, 2 private and 12 apartment buildings, 21 shops, 19 trade pavilions, three educational institutions, 2 administrative buildings, a post office, and a kiosk were destroyed,” the police said.
In Selydovo, another city in the Donetsk region, a cafe was reported damaged in Russian strikes.
Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russian army regularly storms the positions of Ukrainian troops.
In many areas, the situation is difficult and requires constant monitoring.
