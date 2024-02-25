The Kostyantynivka railway station along with more than a dozen houses and shops were damaged in Russian shelling at the beginning of the third year of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

As Radio Svoboda reported, police said that one person was injured in the Donetsk region industrial city, Russian military allegedly targeted with S-300 missiles Sunday morning. 

“The railway station building, a church, 2 private and 12 apartment buildings, 21 shops, 19 trade pavilions, three educational institutions, 2 administrative buildings, a post office, and a kiosk were destroyed,” the police said. 

In Selydovo, another city in the Donetsk region, a cafe was reported damaged in Russian strikes. 

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russian army regularly storms the positions of Ukrainian troops. 

Advertisement

In many areas, the situation is difficult and requires constant monitoring.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
WORLD BRIEFING: February 25, 2024 War in Ukraine
5 hours ago
WORLD BRIEFING: February 25, 2024
By Michael Bociurkiw
Half of Western Arms to Ukraine Delivered Late: Defense Minister War in Ukraine
7 hours ago
Half of Western Arms to Ukraine Delivered Late: Defense Minister
By AFP
Digest of Russian Crimes in Ukraine – April to May 2022 War in Ukraine
8 hours ago
Digest of Russian Crimes in Ukraine – April to May 2022
By Steve Brown
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Make Putin Realize Ukraine's Destiny Lies in NATO and EU – Boris Johnson
Next » Half of Western Arms to Ukraine Delivered Late: Defense Minister