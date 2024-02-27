Poland's top diplomat on Monday appealed to US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to allow a vote on approving much-needed aid to Ukraine, warning he would bear responsibility if Russia triumphs.
"I again appeal personally to Speaker Mike Johnson. Please let democracy take its course. Please, let's pass this to a vote," Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on a visit to Washington.
"I'd like him to know that the whole world is watching what he would do. And if this supplemental were not to pass and Ukraine were to suffer reversals on the battlefield, it will be his responsibility," he said at the Atlantic Council before a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Johnson leads a razor-thin Republican majority in the House of Representatives, and has refused to put a vote on a so-called supplemental funding bill in which US President Joe Biden has asked for $61 billion in new assistance for Ukraine.
Johnson, an ally of Donald Trump who is seeking a rematch with Biden, has backed the former president in attempting to link the foreign aid to debate on measures against unauthorized migration into the United States from Mexico.
The strong remarks from Sikorski come after unusual biting criticism of US lawmakers by Poland's new prime minister, Donald Tusk, who warned that Ronald Reagan, an icon for Republicans, "must be turning in his grave."
Sikorski charged that Russian President Vladimir Putin was testing US credibility and pointed to Russia's imports of weapons from Iran and North Korea.
"This mix of terrorists and dictators are united by one thing -- their hatred of America, the West and of democracy, hatred fueled by fear," Sikorski said.
"They are hungry to show that the US is weak, ineffective and hopelessly divided, that America can no longer act effectively or be a force for good in the world."
Comments (5)
I see repeated Americans commenting that the US "can't afford" to send more aid to Ukraine. It seems obvious, but let me say, NO ONE can afford war, especially those dying in it! The US, chock full of billionaires, can't 'afford' to house or feed its people or provide medical care but can 'afford' to provide every person with 2 firearms! These are choices they made. Meanwhile a madman has decided to redraw the map of Europe a la Hitler. While the US decays, the remaining democracies are picking up the mantle to defend freedom and human rights. The US didn't understand 1939 until 1942. The US won't understand 2014 until .... ?
Maybe someone should ask speaker Johhnson why Bible rejects dinosaurs
We know that Mike Johnson received big campaign donations from a Russian operative seeking to buy influence (don’t take my word for it, a simple search will bring up news articles on it). I think he will not be moved, and is simply wasting everyone’s time. At this point I consider him a Russian agent, nothing more.
Polish-American and Irish-American voters or American voters with European roots must not vote for Trump-must do everything to force House Speaker Mike Johnson to resign. Mike Johnson is anti-Catholic, anti-EU, anti-Europe and a compromised, manipulated slave of anti-Catholic, anti-EU, anti-Ukraine and anti-Europe Jewish lobbyists. (Because of HOLOCAUST-you must see what others can't see. )
M. Johnson be careful of the windows, especially when it's windy, didn't your paymaster Putin warn you?