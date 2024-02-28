France scrambled its Mirage fighters to intercept a Russian warplane off the coast of Estonia on the evening of Feb. 27, after the German Air Force scrambled a Eurofighter Typhoon to intercept another Russian aircraft on Feb. 26, with both events ending with only visual contact, according to official reports on social media.

The French Armed Forces General Staff shared on the X network: “A takeoff following an alarm and the interception of a reconnaissance aircraft... Purpose: to protect the airspace of our Baltic allies.”

The aircraft detected near Estonia was identified as a Russian Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft (NATO designation: “Coot-A”).

The French General Staff released video footage showing a Mirage fighter on an alert mission tracking the Russian plane.