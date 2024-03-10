Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian forces reportedly conducted drone strikes targeting Rostov Oblast overnight on March 8-9 and may have struck a Russian aircraft plant refurbishing and modernizing Russian A-50 long range radar detection aircraft.
  • Russian sources widely circulated footage of a Russian strike on March 9 to claim that Russian forces destroyed a Patriot air defense system in eastern Ukraine, although there has yet to be any confirmation of these claims.
  • US officials reportedly told CNN that Russia considered using “tactical or battlefield” nuclear weapons in Ukraine in 2022 – during the same time Russia conducted an intense information operation aimed at the West about Russia potentially using a nuclear weapon against Ukraine to deter Western support for Ukraine.
  • Senior Armenian officials stated that Armenia is considering seeking membership in the European Union (EU), against the backdrop of deteriorating Russian-Armenian relations.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine would be open to negotiations with Russia only after Ukraine and its partners develop a peace plan and as Turkey continues to promote its own negotiation platform for the war in Ukraine.
  • Russian forces recently made confirmed advances near Kreminna and Avdiivka amid continued positional fighting along the entire frontline on March 9.
  • Open-source researchers analyzed satellite imagery and assessed that Russia has reportedly removed 25 to 40 percent of its tank strategic reserves, depending on the model, from open-air storage facilities, although ISW cannot independently verify this report.

Authors: Christina Haward, Grace Mappes, Nicole Wolkov, Riley Bailey, and George Barros.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
2 hours ago
PUBLIC OPINION: USA Abandoning Ukraine? Or just Trump GOP?
PUBLIC OPINION: USA Abandoning Ukraine? Or just Trump GOP?
By Kyiv Post
6 hours ago
80% of Ukraine's Coal, Gas Power Plants Hit by Russian Attacks: Minister
80% of Ukraine's Coal, Gas Power Plants Hit by Russian Attacks: Minister
By AFP
10 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous WORLD BRIEFING: March 9, 2024
Next » EU Fights Anti-Ukraine Propaganda Ahead of Vote