Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, gave him a list of Crimean Tatars who have been subjected to Russian repression and are being held in Russian prisons to facilitate their release.

“Thanks to Türkiye’s mediation, we have achieved significant humanitarian results. We are now counting on further efforts,” Zelensky said during a press conference with the president of Türkiye in Istanbul.

“I submitted a list of our Ukrainian citizens, including Crimean Tatars, who have been repressed by Russia in Ukraine’s occupied territories and are being held in Russian prisons and camps under extremely harsh and inhumane conditions,” he added.

“We must release them all, both warriors and civilians, those who were captured while defending their people, and those who suffer Russian repression simply because of who they are — Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, everyone... Such as Nariman Dzhelyal, Lenie Umerova, Server Mustafayev, and all other unlawfully detained persons,” said the president.

Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
John
4 weeks ago
Nice touch President Zelensky.

Lets see how the Turkish leader portending to care about muslims, spins his ongoing lack of miltary aid to Ukraine. Erdogen's in his ongoing russian aiding actions appears to be firmly in putins pocket.

Sure like to know as well what komprat putinrump has on former Rebublican's that now do MRGA's bidding.

