Two Russian fuel depots were targeted in separate drone attacks early morning Tuesday, March 12, regional governors said, as Ukraine launched a barrage of strikes across multiple regions of Russia.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 25 Ukrainian drones were destroyed or intercepted across nine regions, including Moscow, Leningrad, Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Tula, and Oryol. The attacks also targeted the Nizhny Novgorod and Voronezh regions.

Attacks caused fires at the facilities, located hundreds of kilometers apart in the towns of Kstovo and Oryol.

In Kstovo, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) east of Moscow, a fuel and energy complex was attacked by drones, according to the regional governor Gleb Nikitin. Although the fire engulfed an oil refining plant, initial assessments indicated no casualties.

“Now the special services are working on the spot, using all the necessary forces and means to localize the fire at one of the oil refining installations,” Gleb Nikitin said on Telegram.

According to the Baza telegram channel, the Lukoil oil depot was reportedly the site of the blaze. Following the incident, Lukoil temporarily halted operations at the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez facility, deploying a fire train to combat the flames.