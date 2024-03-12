A video posted by Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk shows the strike on the tanker, followed by a massive plume of smoke.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that they destroyed a tanker Monday that Russian forces had been using as a post for surveillance and for launching deadly kamikaze drones on Ukraine’s Kherson region.

“Thanks to the pilots for their successful combat work against the enemy control point!” Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote under the video.

“Given the fact that aircraft were used, the accuracy of the hit, and the large-scale destruction caused by the powerful explosion, it can be assumed that the strike was carried out by a US JDAM or French AASM,” Militarnyi reported.

As reported by the Ukrainian Navy, the Russian-flagged tanker, Mechanic Pogodin – belonging to VEB-Leasing OJSC out of St. Petersburg, Russia – had been under arrest in the Kherson seaport until last summer – when the Russian sabotage of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station dam sent the tanker drifting toward the Kinburn Spit, in neighboring Mykolaiv region.

At the Kinburn Spit, the Russian military had apparently found it.

“Subsequently, the enemy deployed an observation post for reconnaissance and electronic warfare equipment on said vessel. The vessel was periodically used as a platform for FPV drone strikes across the territory of the Kherson region,” the Ukrainian Navy's press service said.