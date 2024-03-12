Ukraine's Air Force reported that they destroyed a tanker Monday that Russian forces had been using as a post for surveillance and for launching deadly kamikaze drones on Ukraine’s Kherson region.

A video posted by Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk shows the strike on the tanker, followed by a massive plume of smoke.

“Thanks to the pilots for their successful combat work against the enemy control point!” Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote under the video.

 “Given the fact that aircraft were used, the accuracy of the hit, and the large-scale destruction caused by the powerful explosion, it can be assumed that the strike was carried out by a US JDAM  or French AASM,” Militarnyi reported.

As reported by the Ukrainian Navy, the Russian-flagged tanker, Mechanic Pogodin – belonging to VEB-Leasing OJSC out of St. Petersburg, Russia – had been under arrest in the Kherson seaport until last summer – when the Russian sabotage of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station dam sent the tanker drifting toward the Kinburn Spit, in neighboring Mykolaiv region.

Advertisement

At the Kinburn Spit, the Russian military had apparently found it.

 “Subsequently, the enemy deployed an observation post for reconnaissance and electronic warfare equipment on said vessel. The vessel was periodically used as a platform for FPV drone strikes across the territory of the Kherson region,” the Ukrainian Navy's press service said.

Kremlin Using New Tactics to Destroy Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure, FT Reports
Other Topics of Interest

Kremlin Using New Tactics to Destroy Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure, FT Reports

Now Moscow's goal is to target power plants in less-protected locations and to “eradicate them, because it is impossible to restore power plants in a short time.”
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
PUBLIC OPINION: USA Abandoning Ukraine? Or just Trump GOP?
PUBLIC OPINION: USA Abandoning Ukraine? Or just Trump GOP?
By Kyiv Post
6 hours ago
80% of Ukraine's Coal, Gas Power Plants Hit by Russian Attacks: Minister
80% of Ukraine's Coal, Gas Power Plants Hit by Russian Attacks: Minister
By AFP
10 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous WORLD BRIEFING: March 12, 2024
Next » '20 Days in Mariupol' Award Presentation Cut Citing 'Time Constraints'