A multiple-axis assault by Kremlin forces has not stopped and is even gaining ground in a few locations, although the pace of attacks across the front is slowing, frontline sources reported on Tuesday.

In comments to French media on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv’s forces had effectively brough Russian attacks across the front to a halt. According to the Presidential website the Ukrainian leader said: “At present Russian advance in the east has been stopped by our commanders and troops… at the present, tactically, their advance is stopped, and they are losing large numbers of people.”

The Ukrainian Army General Staff (AGS) in a Tuesday morning situation update reported anything but stable battle lines, with heavy Russian ground and air attacks continuing in key sectors of the fighting line.

The official army statement repeated Zelensky’s claim Ukrainian lines were holding, while cataloging dozens of Russian assaults from multiple sectors across the Russo-Ukrainian War’s 1,500-kilometer fighting line, collectively documenting a wide-reaching Kremlin offensive launched in February was continuing mostly unabated.

Over the past 24 hours, territory to the west of Avdiivka, a battleground city abandoned by Ukrainian forces last month, was still the most violent region of the front, that report said, with Kyiv’s forces repelling 16 separate infantry and armor attacks against the Ukraine army-held villages Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske, the AGS report said.

Images published on Monday by Ukraine’s 47th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, a backbone formation for Kyiv defenses in the Avdiivka sector, recorded more than a dozen Russian T-80 tanks, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles and BTR-80 armored personnel carriers burning in fields to the west of the city following a failed large-scale Russian attack.

Ukrainian drone strikes and artillery fire brought the assault force of 10-15 fighting vehicles to a stop as it entered a minefield, a unit statement said. Some abandoned vehicles showed signs of having been hit by multiple Ukrainian FPV drones. All Russian vehicles destroyed by the robot aircraft carried add-on steel grates or sandbagging as additional protection against drones, video published by the combat unit Strike Drones Company showed.